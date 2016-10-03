The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases September PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q2 deficit/GDP data (0800 GMT).

Milan newspaper 'Il Foglio Quotidiano' starts debates interviewing Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1530 GMT).

September state sector borrowing requirement data.

Italian parliamentary hearings into latest government financial forecasts, including with the Bank of Italy and ISTAT.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The new CEO of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Marco Morelli, has said it will be hard to raise 5 billion euros of fresh capital, as demanded by the ECB. "I am sorry, but I cannot go into details about how we plan to do it," he is quoted as telling investors by Ansa newsagency.

UBI BANCA

The European Central Bank has rejected a plan put forward by UBI Banca to buy Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti, Il Messaggero said on Saturday, without quoting sources. The ECB told UBI it would need to raise 600 million euros in fresh capital if it wanted to pursue the deal. UBI was only prepared to raise a maximum 400 million euros.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday that UBI would continue to talk to the ECB about its proposal in the coming days, adding however that the negotiations were "up hill".

(*) UBI's management board will meet on Tuesday, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

(*) Italy's bank deposit guarantee fund could step in to support UBI's acquisition of the four rescued banks, Il Messaggero reported on Monday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Transport Ministry releases September car sales data (1600 GMT).

New car sales in Italy are likely to close 2016 with an increase of around 18 percent at more than 1.8 million vehicles, Il Messaggero said on Saturday, citing the head of the association of foreign car makers in Italy (UNRAE) Massimo Nordio. Next year industry-wide car registrations in Italy are seen growing between 4-5 percent, the paper added, citing Andrea Alessi, head of the VW brand in Italy.

ATC and Agnelli Foundation hold news conference to present agreement with foundation Deputy Chairman and FCA Chairman John Elkann in Turin (1330 GMT).

(*) CTI BIOPHARMA

The pharmaceuticals company said on Monday CEO and Chairman James Bianco had stepped down and had been replaced by Richard Love, whom the board had asked to take on both roles on a temporary basis.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has complained to the European Union over the terms of tenders concerning six Italian regions for the rollout of an "ultra-fast" broadband network. It says the proposals are discriminatory - Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.

ESSELUNGA

The owner of Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain Esselunga, 90-year old Bernardo Caprotti, died on Friday, plunging the future ownership of the group into uncertainty.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Six board members of financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, have resigned, including Giorgio Squinzi, the former chairman of business confederation Confindustria. Last week, Il Sole unveiled it had chalked up a first half loss of 49.8 million euros and newspapers said it will need a capital increase.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Expected to hold meeting of newly appointed board.

