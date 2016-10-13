The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Reuters releases quarterly poll on Italian economy (expected
at 1120 GMT).
Trani, closing arguments by defence and prosecution in trial
over Fitch Ratings' sovereign downgrade of Italy.
Moody's holds news conference on banking and structured
finance in Milan (0815 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 0.05 percent BTP
bonds due Oct. 15, 2019; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.65 percent BTP
bonds due Oct. 15, 2023; 1.5-2.0 billion euros 1.65 percent BTP
bonds due March 1, 2032. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT, FINECOBANK
UniCredit placed a 20 percent stake in its online broker
unit FinecoBank, raising 552 million euros as it seeks to
bolster its financial strength.
(*) The lender will hold a board meeting on Thursday, during
which Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier will give a list of
possible actions to undertake as part of the new business plan
to be presented on December 13, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
MEDIASET, VIVENDI
The Italian broadcaster has asked an Italian court to order
the seizure of a 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi in a dispute with
the French group over a soured pay-TV deal, a source said on
Wednesday.
(*) Vivendi could offer Mediaset to buy a maximum of 60
percent of pay-TV unit Premium, together with U.S. funds, paying
the stake in cash and not in shares, reported la Repubblica,
citing financial sources.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italian bank bailout fund Atlante confirmed on Wednesday a
commitment to invest up to 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in
the planned securitisation of bad loans at ailing bank Monte dei
Paschi.
(*) U.S. investors are buying up Monte dei Paschi (MPS)
bonds in order to then negotiate a possible conversion of their
assets in MPS shares, reported Il Sole 24Ore. The Italian
government is trying to understand if there is interest by
Chinese, Qatari and Kuwaiti sovereign funds to invest in the
bank's capital, the daily added.
(*)ALERION
Italian energy group Edison, controlled by France's EDF
said on Wednesday it launched a takeover bid on Alerion
Clean Power at a price of 2.46 euros per share. The move aims at
strengthening the company in the renewable sector. With the
acquisition of Alerion, which has an installed capacity of 259
MW in Italy, the new group would become the second wind power
operator in the country, the statement said.
(*) TERNA
The deadline to submit binding offers for a 24 percent stake
in Greek grid operator ADMIE has been postponed to October 19,
reported il Sole 24Ore.
The Italian power grid company and infrastructure fund F2i
are making a joint bid for the minority stake.
(*) IL SOLE 24 ORE
Giorgio Fossa, former president of Italian business
association Confindustria, could be the new president of daily
il Sole 24 Ore, majority-owned by the group, reported il
Corriere della Sera.
ALIBABA
Officials speak before Counterfeit Parliamentary Committee.
SKY PLC
Conference call on Q3 results (0620 GMT).
