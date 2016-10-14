Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Rome, FAO-U.N. food agency holds "World Food Day", Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends (0800 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases August data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

DEBT

Economy Ministry sets guaranteed minimum real coupon on new 'BTP Italia' retail linker bond due in October 2024.

Milan, Assiom Forex holds banking meeting on "Euro Area Risks and Opportunities in a Zero Rates Environment"; head of Debt Management Office Maria Cannata attends.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The bank is mulling a capital increase of up to 13 billion euros, La Repubblica said. It is considering a higher-than-expected cash call after positive feedback from investors and to give it breathing room on disposals.

A lockup on shares in the lender's Polish unit Pekao expired on Thursday and UniCredit is now mulling a sale ahead of its business plan in December, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The head of the Libyan Investment Authority Ali Mahmoud Hassan will meet UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier on Friday, Corriere della Sera said. LIA is a shareholder of the bank.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on appointment of CEO Marco Morelli.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

The chief executive of Banca Popolare di Milano sees a 20-30 percent risk shareholders will sink a merger with rival Banco Popolare to create Italy's third-largest bank, the Financial Times said on Thursday. (*) Banco Popolare said on Friday it had completed the sale of a bad loans portfolio of 618 million euros.

ITALY BANKS

Bilateral meetings between representatives of the ECB's single supervisory mechanism and top managers of Europe's banks have been going on for several days over SREP tests and could lead to a request for around 30 medium and large banks to bolster pillar 2 capital positions which in turn could lead to cash calls, Il Messaggero said. UniCredit and Carige are among the Italian banks affected, it said.

Four Italian banks that were rescued from bankruptcy in November and are now in the process of being sold said on Thursday their non-performing loans had increased by 386 million euros in the first half of the year.

The European Union's new rules imposing losses on investors in failing banks should apply only to financial instruments sold from this year, the head of the Italian banking association (ABI) said on Thursday.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The ECB has increased its inspections over governance at the bank, Il Messaggero said.

UBI BANCA

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting to merge with seven 'Banche Rete' affiliates (1230 GMT).

MEDIASET

The contract to buy the whole of Mediaset's pay TV unit Premium has expired in Vivendi's eyes and Mediaset's move to ask for a seizure of 3.5 percent of Vivendi treasury shares has put the French group's back up, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding Vivendi is now talking to lawyers.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Argentina's auto production will likely fall 8 percent this year due to poor demand from neighboring Brazil before showing modest improvements in 2017, an executive with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Thursday.

ENEL

A decision by Italian infrastructure fund F2i on whether to exercise a right to buy a stake of up to 30 percent in Enel's broadband venture Enel OpenFiber will be taken at the beginning of December, two sources said.

TELECOM ITALIA

The European Union, governments and telecoms companies have only four months to resolve a long-running impasse over the bloc's desire to end mobile phone roaming charges or risk disruption to services when the new rules take effect next June.

