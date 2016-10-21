Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Frankfurt, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan gives speech on "Promoting Growth, Employment and Solidarity in Europe in Times of Political and Policy Uncertainty" (0900 GMT).

Rating agency Fitch revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 26.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster on Thursday blamed Vivendi for paralysing operations at its Premium pay-TV unit and said the French media group's decision to end an interim management regime was a belated attempt to limit damages.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Sovereign wealth funds from Qatar and other Gulf states have begun a more in-depth analysis of the bank after recent contacts with the Italian government and the lender's advisors for its capital strengthening moves, Il Sole 24 Ore said. They have appointed legal and financial advisers, it said. The paper also said confidential agreements have been signed by some institutional investors, including BlackRock, interested in the data room after the lender's plan is presented. (*) UNICREDIT

Mediobanca will work alongside of Goldman Sachs as advisor of Amundi in its bid for UniCredit's asset manager unit Pioneer, Il Messaggero said. The paper says UniCredit could see a boost of about 100 points to its CET1 ratio from the sale. Amundi is discussing a loan with banks of around 2 billion euros for the operation, the paper said. The laon for the bidding consortium with Italian POst Office is around 2.0-2.5 billion euros led by Deutsche Bank and Morgan Staanley, it said.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Moody's raised the long-term ratings of the two banks after shareholders approved a merger accord, saying the new group had an adequate solvency and liquidity position. However, the agency said the senior unsecured debt rating had a negative outlook and warned the new bank would face challenges due to its large stock of problem loans and expected weak profitability.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group confirmed on Thursday it was in talks with a buyer for a stake in its Area 4 gas field in Mozambique but said a deal had not yet been reached.

Mexico's energy regulator on Thursday authorized Italian oil producer Eni ENI.MI to drill a well in shallow waters in the Gulf of Mexico in order to ascertain the amount of hydrocarbons under the ground.

SARAS

Rosneft head Igor Sechin said in a letter in Corriere della Sera the group was very happy for its investments in the Italian refining sector. Rosneft is a shareholder of Saras. Sechin said Rosneft was thinking of strengthening its presence in the Mediterranean refining sector.

ENEL

CEO Francesco Starace attends news conference to present 2016 report on green economy in Rome (0900 GMT).

TERNA

Deadline for submission of a binding bid for a 24 percent stake in Greek electricity grid operator ADMIE by Terna.

