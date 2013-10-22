Italy - Factors to watch on October 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s three main trade union confederations will hold strikes and protests against the government’s 2014 budget plan, they said on Monday, piling more pressure on Enrico Letta’s fragile coalition government.

COMPANIES

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The investment banks advising the Tuscan lender on a planned capital increase have suggested increasing the amount to 3 billion euros from 2.5 billion euros, Il Messaggero reported.

* FIAT

The United Auto Workers-affiliated healthcare trust, which is in talks with the Italian auto maker to sell its stake of 41.5 percent in Chrysler, has a financial gap of $3 billion in its balance sheet, daily la Repubblica reported.

PIRELLI

The tyre maker said in a statement its core shareholders will discuss the possibility of dissolving their pact before its expiry in April 2015. In a separate statement, Pirelli said Claudio Sposito and Paolo Fiorentino have become board members.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Shareholder Diego Della Valle told la Repubblica he is unhappy with the industrial plan of the Italian publisher and wants a reshuffle of the company’s board.

* TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA

A meeting between Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta and Telefonica head Cesar Alierta is imminent, several newspapers reported.

A board meeting on Nov. 7 is expected to discuss the planned spin-off of Telecom’s fixed-line network and a request by shareholder Findim to remove board members appointed by key shareholder Telco, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

INDESIT

The white goods maker has proposed a reduction in the number of planned job cuts in a bid to reach an agreement with workers representatives over its restructuring plan, the company said in a statement on Monday after a meeting with unions and the government. Parties will meet again on Oct. 31, the industry minister said in a separate statement.

* ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE

The new industrial plan for the Italian carrier will be ready within the next three weeks, Il Messaggero reported.

Italy’s postal service Poste Italiane has hired Ernst&Young to give an assessment of the airline ahead of a planned investment by Poste in Alitalia to buy shares left unsubscribed in its capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

SOGEFI

The auto parts maker holds board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender holds a board meeting on Tuesday.

