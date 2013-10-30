Italy - Factors to watch on October 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

An Italian Senate Committee on Tuesday postponed a decision on whether a vote to expel former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi from the upper house should be secret, further delaying the moment when his political fate will be sealed.

Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco and Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni attend a conference in Rome for “World Savings Day” at 0830GMT.

European Commission Deputy President Antonio Tajani speaks before Senate Constitutional Affairs Committee in Rome at 1400GMT.

ECONOMY

Italy’s official projections for growth and interest rates are optimistic and the government should put in place automatic safeguards to ensure public finance goals can be met, the country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Italy’s central bank wants to beef up the way it oversees acquisitions by banks after it was severely criticised earlier this year following a scandal at Banca Monte dei Paschi.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros fifth tranche 5-year BTPs, fixed rate bonds, maturing on Dec. 1, 2018, at 3.50 percent coupon and 2.5-3.0 billion euros seventh tranche 10-year BTPs maturing on March 1, 2024, at 4.50 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell on Tuesday on investor expectation the Federal Reserve will keep its current level of monetary stimulus until early next year.

Yields on Spanish bonds hit their lowest in nearly six months and German Bund futures spiked to a two-month high as the Fed outlook supported bonds across the credit spectrum.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA

Telefonica chairman Cesar Alierta has offered assurances to Italy over the future of Telecom Italia as his company tightens its grip on its Italian rival.

Italy has no near-term plans to modify legislation on company takeovers, a government source said on Tuesday, reversing previous indications that changes may be made to hamper a possible takeover of Telecom Italia by Telefonica.

LUXOTTICA

Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker, is working on a new licence deal and expects to match an 8 percent third-quarter rise in net profit for the next three months despite currency turmoil, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.

ENI * The Italian oil and gas group said it expected its output for the year to be lower than 2012 because of production problems in Libya and Nigeria. * Eni’s adjusted net profit in the third quarter fell 29.4 percent to 1.17 billion euros ($1.61 billion), it said. A Q3 results conference call is scheduled for the afternoon. * Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni heartened investors by saying the group would launch a buyback programme which will start in the coming weeks.

Gabon has awarded 13 oil and gas blocks to 11 companies as part of a major deepwater licensing round, which the Central African country hopes will double its output to 500,000 barrels per day, the oil minister said on Tuesday.

Angola’s LNG output will fall short of design capacity through 2014 after upstream problems including a rig disaster forced it to bring forward new supplies from other blocks, a senior executive at state oil company Sonangol said on Tuesday.

* SNAM

The Italian gas transport group Snam said net profit in the first nine months rose 31 percent rise to 674 million euros ($928 million).

Results conference call scheduled for 1300 GMT.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, JP MORGAN

An Italian judge will decide on March 6 whether to send to trial JP Morgan Chase & Co for obstructing regulators as part of a wider probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s purchase of a smaller rival, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said on Wednesday its board had approved a plan to streamline the group’s structure by merging all Italian-based units into the parent company by mid-2015 in a bid to improve internal controls and cut costs.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The lender’s appointment committee and management board will meet on Wednesday as discussions on a new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Piero Montani continue, Corriere della Sera reported.

Several Italian papers said Giuseppe Castagna, a former IntesaSanpaolo manager, was most likely candidate to replace Montani.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Cell Therapeutics, ErgyCapital, Fiat followed by conference call (1530 GMT), Indesit Company followed by conference call, Recordati followed by conference call (1500 GMT), Snai.

Chrysler Group holds conference call on Q3 results (1330 GMT).

Banca Carige, banking foundation holds board meeting on chairman removal, board appointments, answers to Economy Ministry, 2014 plan.

Camfin shares are delisted.

Dmail Group holds AGM (0830 GMT).

Screen Service holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

Sopaf creditors meeting (0830 GMT).

