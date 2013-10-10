Italy - Factors to watch on October 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

The Italian government on Wednesday approved emergency measures aimed at keeping the budget deficit this year inside the European Union’s ceiling of 3 percent of national output.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases August industrial output data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 8.5 billion euros 12-month BOTs, short-term bills, maturing on Oct. 14, 2014.

A new seven-year government bond that debuted on Wednesday will provide Italy’s Treasury with a valuable tool to spread out its debt offer next year, when redemptions will rise by nearly a quarter to 191 billion euros.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company is considering a sale of its 67 percent stake in Brazilian mobile carrier Tim Participacoes in a bid to reduce its heavy debt, said a person familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA, FONDIARIA-SAI

The Italian insurer has started selling off its stake in investment bank Mediobanca, as demanded by the country’s competition regulator in return for approving its takeover of debt-stricken rival Fondiaria-SAI.

Italy’s Fondiaria-SAI said on Wednesday it had concluded the sale of its 2.68 percent stake in investment bank Mediobanca.

ERG

The energy company agreed on Wednesday to sell its remaining stake in the ISAB oil refinery in Sicily to complete its transformation into a renewable energy company.

ALITALIA

Italy’s troubled national carrier needs a 300 million euro capital increase and a 200 million euro credit line from banks to secure its future, a trade union official said on Wednesday after a meeting with the company.

Alitalia holds board meeting on Thursday.

MAIRE TECNIMONT, SALINI

Italy’s Maire Tecnimont said on Wednesday it has finalized the sale to builder Salini of a 40 percent indirect stake in the project company for the construction of the Copenhagen metro. The deal is worth 15 million euros.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender’s CEO Fabrizio Viola will attend conference in Rome on Thursday.

VERSACE

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone is among potential bidders for a minority stake in Italian fashion house Versace, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

ANTICHI PELLETTIERI

The company said a debt restructuring ordered by an Italian court has started on Wednesday.