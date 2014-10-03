Italy - Factors to watch on October 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Fri.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases September service PMI data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT

The carmaker has no need for a capital increase to fund its ambitious five-year growth plan, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday.

The next-generation Jeep Wrangler may be built from aluminium rather than steel in a move that would shift its production away from the Toledo plant in the U.S. state of Ohio, the head of parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said on Thursday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit Bank Austria has sold its 16-percent stake in Austrian property firm CA Immobilien to a private holding company based in Cyprus, in a 295 million-euro deal, CA Immobilien said on Thursday.

GENERALI

Paolo Scaroni, the former CEO of Italian oil major Eni, has resigned as independent board member of Italy’s biggest insurance group Assicurazioni Generali, the insurer said on Thursday.

Allianz appointed long time Generali executive Sergio Balbinot to the board for a four year term starting on Jan 1, 2015. Balbinot will be in charge of Allianz’s insurance business in France, Benelux, Italy, Greece and Turkey.

ENEL

Chinese companies are interested in buying the Romanian and Slovakian power assets that Enel is looking to sell to cut its debt, the utility’s CEO said on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian European Presidency, Telecommunications ministers’ informal meeting ends in Milan; news conference with EU Commissioner for the Digital Agenda Neelie Kroes and Deputy Economic Development Minister Antonello Giacomelli (1130 GMT). * Italian market regulator Consob is looking into the “origin of the rumours” regarding the interest of Sol Trujillo for the Italian telecoms incumbent, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* FINMECCANICA

On Monday Finmeccanica’s CEO will present a restructuring of the defense group and could suggest a change of name, Corriere della Sera said.

* UBI BANCA

Banca Carige and Banca Popolare di Milano could be possible targets for UBI Banca, La Stampa said, after its head said on Thursday said the bank was in a good position to be a consolidator if the sector consolidated.

* PIRELLI

Chairman of the company Marco Tronchetti Provera told several newspapers Russia remained a strategic market for Pirelli which planned to invest further in the country and was not worried by the current situation.

PIAGGIO

Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday it had cut its long-term rating on Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio PIA.MI to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-’ on a worsening operating performance.

WORLD DUTY FREE

Italian airport retailer World Duty Free said on Thursday it had agreed a 6-1/2-year extension of its retail contract with London Heathrow Airport, which last year generated more than 20 percent of the company’s revenues.

INDESIT, WHIRLPOOL

Indesit said on Thursday its board had appointed Banca Imi, UniCredit and Rothschild as advisor for the compulsory takeover bid that will be launched after Whirlpool buys a majority stake.

* RISANAMENTO

The CEO of the real estate company plans to press ahead with a delisting of the group, Il Messaggero said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................