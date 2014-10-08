Italy - Factors to watch on October 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POlITICS

As part of Italian European Presidency, conference in Milan on employment in Europe, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi; followed by joint news conference with Renzi, French President Francois Hollande, German Councellor Angela Merkel.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) presents annual report on Italy in Rome with Executive Director Andrea Montanino, IMF Head of Italian Mission Kenneth Kang (0830 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 13.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia’s majority-owned Brazilian mobile firm is considering investing an extra 750 million euros over three years to improve its network, said a person with knowledge of the plan, as the company tries to regain momentum in a key overseas market.

Telecom operator Swisscom is considering a possible sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to 5 billion euros and has been a target for Vodafone , sources said. * To unblock the unfinished sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina, Telecom Italia could first sell a 17 percent stake it holds in Sofora to Fintech and then another 50 percent in 30 months to Fintech or a third party, La Repubblica said. * Vivendi’s Vincent Bollore hopes to increase the 8.5 percent stake it will have in Telecom Italia after the Telefonica deal, eyeing a stake of up to 15-20 percent, MF said. * Brazilian telephone and wireless carrier Grupo Oi SA said its Chief Executive Officer Zeinal Bava had resigned from the company with immediate effect on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a sale of the company’s Portuguese assets.

* UNICREDIT

A consortium comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress and Italian property group Prelios and a group of investors led by U.S. private equity fund Lone Star have submitted their binding offers for UniCredit’s bad loan unit, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* BANKS

All banks in the European Union will fall under the supervision of the European Central Bank, regardless of their size, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing a document that outlines the ECB’s supervision guidelines.

ENEL, ENDESA

The group’s Spanish unit Endesa presents its new business plan and strategy after having sold its Latam units to Enel. * Endesa said on Wednesday it would pay a 6-euro ($7.6) per share special dividend against 2014 earnings, helping debt-laden majority shareholder Enel.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Mexican billionaire David Martinez could become the bank’s vice chairman, Il Messaggero said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

CEO Pietro Scott Jovane attends conference on publishing sector (1000 GMT).

MAILUP

Presents Q1 results (1545 GMT).

MEDIOBANCA

Presents its historical library with CEO Alberto Nagel (0745 GMT).

