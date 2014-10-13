Italy - Factors to watch on October 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Rating agency DBRS confirmed on Friday Italy’s long-term sovereign rating at A (low), keeping a negative outlook due to risks stemming from the country’s poor economic prospects and high public debt.

Moody’s also kept its ‘Baa2’ rating and stable outlook on Italy unchanged late on Friday.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2-2.5 billion euros new 3-year BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2018, 0.75 percent coupon; 1.5-2 billion euros seventh tranche 7-year BTP bonds due Dec. 15, 2021, 2,25 percent coupon; 0.75-1.25 billion euros 12th tranche 30-year BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2044, 4.75 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

FIAT,

Renamed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the carmaker makes its Wall Street debut to great fanfare on Monday, shifting its centre of gravity away from Italy and capping a decade of canny dealmaking and tough restructuring by CEO Sergio Marchionne.

The stock opens at 1330 GMT in New York and shortly afterwards in Milan, where the group will keep a secondary listing. Monday’s opening price will be benchmarked against Fiat’s previous close of 6.94 euros ($8.76).

LUXOTTICA

The group said late on Sunday its co-chief executive planned to resign after just six weeks in the job, as the global eyewear company struggles to stabilise its management team after the abrupt departure of longtime boss Andrea Guerra last month. A board meeting on Monday will discuss the situation. * Citi cut its rating on the stock to “neutral” from “buy” and lowered the price target to 38.5 euros from 47 euros.

TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said late on Friday the phone group was not working on any joint project with Italy’s biggest private broadcaster, rejecting a press report it could look at acquiring Mediaset’s pay-TV business.

* GENERALI

The CEO of Italy’s biggest insurer told Les Echos on Monday the group would concentrate on promoting organic growth though it may consider small acquisitions to boost its presence in emerging countries.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian builder said on Monday it had won a contract worth 239 million euros to build a motorway in Poland.

* CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Chairman Paolo Bedoni reiterated in an interview with la Repubblica A&F the insurer would use proceeds from a planned share sale to innovate and for acquisitions.

* BANKS

The head of the Italian association of ‘popolari’ banks told la Repubblica A&F on Monday that mergers among cooperative lenders were possible as chief executives kept an open mind about changes in the sector and regulatory pressure to merge.

FEDRIGONI

Paper maker company Fedrigoni IPO starts; ends on Oct. 23.

* TERNIENERGIA

The renewable energy company said on Monday holders of a 25 million euro bond due in 2019 had given a green light to a capital increase.

FINTEL ENERGIA GROUP

Capital increase starts; ends on Oct. 31.

FIRST CAPITAL

Trades ex-dividend of 0.0291 euro per share as special dividend.

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L‘ESPRESSO

Bondholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

IRCE

Holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

TERNIENERGIA

Holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0700 GMT).

