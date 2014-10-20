Italy - Factors to watch on October 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Mon.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August industry orders and sales (0800 GMT).

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco called on Saturday for European Union countries to create a common budget for defence, security, research and infrastructure.

The European Commission will send by Wednesday a letter to Italy’s government to ask for more details on the 2015 budget, la Repubblica said in an unsourced report on Monday, adding the document should not be too ‘hostile’.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday the government would introduce an 80 euro monthly payment to help new mothers during the first three years of the baby’s life. The measure is worth an overall 500,000 euros and will target households whose annual income did not exceed 90,000 euros.

Yoram Gutgeld, economic adviser to Renzi, told Corriere della Sera on Monday the government would introduce within two months a single house tax grouping several different types of property tax currently in place.

DEBT

Italy starts the four-day offering of a new ‘BTP Italia’ bond aimed at small investors. The bond matures in Oct. 2020 and pays a real annual coupon of at least 1.15 percent plus domestic inflation. The first three days of sale are reserved to non-professional investors.

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA

Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio has chosen a foreign chief executive for the eyewear group, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday citing sources. An announcement is expected shortly, it said. Luxottica declined to comment.

Del Vecchio is considering two candidates for the job of chief executive in charge of markets, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday, citing sources close to Luxottica’s top executives. One of the two is foreigner, Corriere said, adding a decision would not be immediate.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The pan-European review of banking assets whose results will be announced on Oct. 26 could unveil a capital shortfall of between 0.5 billion euros and 1.7 billion euro at the Tuscan bank, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday citing a “confidential analysis”.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility will cut its debt to “around” 37 billion euros by year-end as planned, the company’s Chief Executive Francesco Starace was quoted as saying in Corriere on Sunday.

The strategic plan due to be presented next spring will likely increase the portion of investments devoted to growth at the expense of the funds earmarked for maintenance, Corriere added.

ATLANTIA

The Italian motorway operator will pay an interim dividend of 0.355 euros per share on its 2014 results, it said on Friday, adding that the overall payment of 289 million euros ($369 million) is flat compared to last year.

Nine-month domestic traffic rose 0.8 percent from the same period a year earlier, while overseas network traffic increased 4.9 percent, the company said in a statement.

BANCA CARIGE

Apollo Management Holdings, the U.S. private equity fund which is in exclusive talks to buy the Genoa-based bank’s insurance units, won’t pay more than around 310 million euros, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

The defence and aerospace group will receive binding offers for rail assets Ansalso Breda and Ansaldo STS by Nov. 7, la Repubblica reported on Sunday.

* CAMPARI

The spirits group’s debt adviser have suggested looking at possible liability management operations to take advantage of current record-low interest rates on capital markets, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.

FINECOBANK

The Italian online bank targets net inflows of more than 3 billion euros in 2014, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

IREN, A2A

Regional utility Iren will look for acquisitions of small companies in sectors of gas, water, energy and enviroment before its planned merger with energy company A2A, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

BENI STABILI

The real estate group said on Saturday a 150 million euro rights issue was 99.4 percent subscribed.

IGD

The real estate company said on Saturday it had raised 199 million euros through a cash call.

TREVI GROUP

The engineering group on Monday launches a 200 million euro cash call which runs until Nov. 6.

TE WIND

Capital increase starts; ends on Nov. 18.

IPO

Rai Way, the network unit of Italian state broadcaster Rai, will likely decide in coming days whether to postpone its initial public offering scheduled for mid-November, a source close to the matter said on Saturday. The company will weigh market volatility before taking a decision about its debut on the Milan bourse, the source said.

