Italy - Factors to watch on October 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

The European Commission has asked Italy to explain why its draft budget for next year will breach debt-reduction goals it promised the European Union, a step that may lead to demands from Brussels for changes to the spending package.

ECONOMY

Fitch is due to revise its ratings on Italy.

ISTAT releases August retail sales data (0800 GMT); September wage inflation data (0900 GMT); October consumer confidence data (1000 GMT).

Assogestioni releases September fund flows data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 29.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The European Central Bank in its health check on the banking sector has raised questions on just 11 banks out of 130 under study, including 4 Italian lenders, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources. It said the overall capital shortfall was 13 billion euros. The Italian banks were Monte Paschi, Banca Carige and a couple of smaller Popolare banks.

An unsourced report in Il Messaggero said a total of 10 banks had failed the ECB’s stress tests, including Monte Paschi and Carige. It said Monte Paschi would not do another cash call but could consider asset sales or issuing additional Tier1 bonds.

ENI, SAIPEM

Russian energy giant Rosneft is waiting to see what Eni plans to do with its 43-percent stake in Saipem before deciding whether to buy into the Italian oil services company.

Rosneft head Igor Sechin told Il Sole 24 Ore the energy giant was considering “collaboration” with Saipem. In an interview in Il Corriere della Sera he said there were no ideas for joint projects in the refining sector.

Mozambique on Thursday opened up 15 new offshore and onshore areas for gas and oil exploration and production in its north, centre and south, a week after national elections which are expected to return the ruling Frelimo party to power. Eni operates gas fields in the area.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia is in advanced talks to sell the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes and could agree a deal in weeks, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

UNICREDIT

Unicredit is talking with a consortium comprising Fortress Investment Group and Italy’s Prelios on the sale of its bad loan unit Unicredit Credit Management Bank and could soon enter exclusive talks.

A source said an announcement could come on Friday.

IPO

Italian paper maker Fedrigoni has become the latest in a string of companies to pull plans to list on the stock market as worsening market conditions across Europe prompt a re-think in flotation plans.

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

Holds annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................