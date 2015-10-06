Italy - Factors to watch on October 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

GENERAL

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends conference on UN convention against corruption (0900 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends Italy-Latin America-Caribbean parliamentary forum (1030 GMT).

COMPANIES

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi has raised its stake in the Italian phone group to 19.88 percent, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

(*) UNIPOLSAI

CEO Carlo Cimbri confirmed in an interview with Class CNBC a dividend yield of 8 percent for 2015. The insurer is ready to seize any opportunity arising from the expected consolidation of Italy’s ‘popolari’ banks, Cimbri said.

(*) FINMECCANICA, FINCANTIERI

The Italian Navy will buy 12 new ships, the head of the Navy told La Stampa, adding the new contract, with an estimated value of 5.4 billion euros, will benefit Finmeccanica and Fincantieri.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV negotiators were back at the table on Monday days after U.S. union members soundly rejected a proposed four-year contract the two sides agreed on three weeks ago.

The carmaker said on Monday it had announced leadership changes in support of changes at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Executive Council level.

ENI

S&P said on Monday it had revised the outlook on Eni to negative while affirming the ratings. The outlook revision reflected the agency’s more pessimistic view on Eni credit metrics, which will deteriorate sharply in 2015 and remain fairly stable in 2016. Lower oil prices are also likely to result in squeezed profits despite management’s actions to curb dividends and reduce costs and capex, it said.

(*) ATLANTIA

The Italian toll-road operator will seal a deal by the end of October to sell 15 percent of its airport unit Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) to Chinese fund Ginko Tree. Another 15 percent in AdR will be purchased by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund Adia, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

A2A

The Italian utility said on Monday it had accepted a request by Linea Group Holding for one more day to decide on how to proceed with a possible tie up.

ENEL

President Patrizia Grieco attends presentation of new art collaboration (1000 GMT).

VOLKSWAGEN

Italian unit CEO Massimo Nordio informally speaks before Senate Industry and Environment committee (1130 GMT) in Rome.

TELECOM ITALIA

CEO Marco Patuano delivers closing address at conference on “All you need is... video!” (1100 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Supervisory Board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli attends news conference to present Alessandro Manzoni’s restored house (0900 GMT).

