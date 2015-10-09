Italy - Factors to watch on October 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

GENERAL

Rome Mayor Ignazio Marino resigned on Thursday following a scandal over his credit card expenses that has dented the image of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s Democratic Party.

ECONOMY

Rating agency Moody’s reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases August industrial output data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence have placed three top officials at leading Italian bank UniCredit under investigation for allegedly doing business with an entrepreneur linked to the Sicilian mafia, according to a search warrant issued by the prosecutors.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES * The final prospectus with the price range for the Ferrari IPO could be published later on Friday. Strong demand for the shares could push the valuation to 11 billion euros, Corriere della Sera said. La Repubblica put the valuation at between 9-11 billion euros.

Workers outside the gates of a Fiat Chrysler plant here greeted news early on Thursday of a new tentative agreement between the automaker and the United Auto Workers skeptically, giving an indication of the challenges the union may face in getting the deal ratified by members.

The new proposed four-year contract for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s U.S. unionized workers would over time eliminate the much-maligned two-tier pay structure, allowing new hires to reach top pay within eight years, sources said.

* MEDIASET

Subscribers at the group’s pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium totalled 1.815 million at the end of September, up 112,000 from the end of June, it said on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia will discuss strategic operations at its next board meeting on October 16, the chairman of the company said on Thursday without elaborating further.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy’s leading daily Corriere della Sera, said on Thursday Pietro Scott Jovane had decided to step down as CEO as of October 15.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said on Thursday the board had deemed the chairman Massimo Tononi to be independent as per Italian law, but added he had not been assessed as independent under the bank’s articles of association.

EDISON, EDF

Italy will remain a key country for France’s EDF and the state-controlled utility wants to keep majority control of its Italian unit Edison, EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy told reporters on Thursday.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The yellow pages company said on Thursday its new board of directors had taken office, the governance structure defined and Antonio Converti confirmed as managing director.

RHIAG (IPO-RHIA.MI)

U.S. buyout funds Blackstone and Bain Capital are looking to place indicative offers for Italian car parts distributor Rhiag in an attempt to derail its Milan listing, four sources familiar with the matter said.

SORGENTE RES

Real estate group Sorgente Res IPO ends (1130 GMT).

WORLD DUTY FREE

Dufry ends full mandatory tender offer on World Duty Free shares (1530 GMT).

IPO

POSTE ITALIANE

The company is expected to get the go-ahead from Consob to its prospectus, which will include a price range for its planned market listing.

