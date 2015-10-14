Italy - Factors to watch on October 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks before Chamber of Deputies on EU summit Oct. 15-16 (0730 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases August data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

PIRELLI

The tyremaker is on track to be de-listed from the Italian bourse, where its shares have been trading since 1922, following the end of a mandatory offer launched by an investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, WIND-3

Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris is not interested in investing in Wind/3 Italia as having a minority stake would leave him with no weight to determine decisions, Il Sole 24 Ore reported him as saying. Sawiris also said he wasn’t welcome in the board and management of Telecom Italia and is no longer interested in the telecoms sector, saying there was no longer space for growth.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank could seek to sell non-performing loans worth 2 billion euros in 2016 in one or more tranches, MF said.

Carlo Corradini could become the successor of Giovanni Bazoli as chairman of the lender’s supervisory board, but the bank is also looking at foreign candidates, Il Giornale said in an unsourced report.

ENEL

The energy group has started production at El Quimbo, a 400 MW hydro plant in Colombia.

(*) SNAM

French utility Engie’s gas transport business GRTgaz plans to create a link from Switzerland to France that will allow Algerian, Libyan and Azeri gas to be shipped to northern Europe via Italy in coming years.

VENETO BANCA

The unlisted lender said on Tuesday it appointed Cristiano Carrus as CEO, replacing Matteo Zoppas who resigned for personal reasons.

The bank holds a news conference to present its 2015-2020 industrial plan (0930 GMT).

(*) BANCHE MARCHE

The Bank of Italy will keep mid-sized lender Banca Marche in special administration until mid-December - two months more than previously planned, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

(*) BANCA LEONARDO

U.S.-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey is close to buying Leonardo & Co, the financial advisory arm of Italy’s Banca Leonardo, for a double-digit million euro amount, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The IPO of the postal service is already covered at the lower end of its price range, Il Sole 24 Ore and La Repubblica said in unsourced reports.

GAMBERO ROSSO

Food and wine magazines and guidebook publisher Gambero Rosso’s IPO ends (started on Sept. 8).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................