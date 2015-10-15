Italy - Factors to watch on October 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Cabinet meets on 2015 budget (1030 GMT).

Reuters releases Q3 Italian economy poll (1220 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The bank’s board meets on Thursday to discuss, among other things, a judicial investigation targeting deputy Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona.

(*) FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder is considering a 500-million-euro share sale, Il Corriere della Sera reported, adding the CEO may submit the cash call proposal to a board meeting on Nov. 10.

(*) VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

A Swiss bank could present in the coming weeks an offer for Veneto Banca’s 70 percent stake in Banca Intermobiliare, Il Messaggero reported, adding the bid could come from Banca della Svizzera Italiana.

(*) ERG

The Italian energy group said on Thursday its unit ERG Renew had signed an agreement to buy 11 wind farms in France and 6 in Germany. The enterprise value of the deal totals around 297 million euros, it said.

TERNA

Italy’s energy authority will take a decision next week on the value of a high-voltage power line that the grid group is buying from the national railway company, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Sources told Reuters on Monday the authority was likely to value the asset at 700-800 million euros.

ITALCEMENTI

The Italian cement maker enters Italy’s FTSE MIB stock index replacing World Duty Free exits.

PIRELLI

The tyre maker said on Wednesday five of its board members had stepped down, a day after a mandatory tender offer on Pirelli’s shares ended handing a vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp an overall stake of 87 percent.

MEDIASET

Italian prosecutors are investigating executives at the RTI Italian TV arm of the and soccer rights firm Infront over alleged irregularities in the assignment of Serie A soccer rights last year, a search warrant showed.

SARAS

The oil refiner holds an investor day.

TXT E-SOLUTIONS

The Italian software maker said on Wednesday it expected its revenues to have risen 10 percent in the third quarter to around 14 million euros.

IPOs

GAMBERO ROSSO IPO-GAMB.MI

The food and wine guide publisher has extended its initial public offering, due to end on Wednesday, until Nov. 6.

H-FARM

The digital company incubator presents its bourse listing with founder Riccardo Donadon (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................