CORRECTED-Italy - Factors to watch on October 19

ECONOMY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan delivers closing address at conference on “From Welfare to the Real Economy” (0830 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company said on Friday it would resume talks with the main shareholders of fibre optic company Metroweb over plans to build a broadband network in Italy.

Quickly building a broadband network requires only one private company working on the project, Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano told La Repubblica on Saturday repeating he opposed working together with rivals. Patuano also expressed confidence that the sale of Telecom Italia’s Argentinian unit would go through despite a halt last week from Argentina’s telecoms regulator.

(*) Spain’s Cellnex Telecom and Italian infrastructure fund F2i are studying a joint investment to buy from Telecom Italia a stake - which could be as high as 40 percent - in its tower unit INWIT, CorrierEconomia said on Monday in an unsourced report.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari will price its eagerly-awaited NYSE IPO this Tuesday after a whistle-stop international roadshow compressed into seven days. The up to $893.1 million of proceeds for parent FCA are predicated on convincing investors it should be valued as a high-end luxury brand rather than a carmaker.

A demand substantially higher than the size of the IPO offer could allow Fiat to set a final price for Ferrari shares that is 20 percent higher than the top end of an initial price range of $48-$52 a share, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

POSTE ITALIANE IPO

The sale of Italy’s national post office has received orders for two and a half times the number of shares on offer four working days before it closes, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

ITALIAN BANKS

Senior European bankers will attend a meeting in London at the beginning of November at the European Banking Authority to discuss the details of Europe-wide banking stress tests planned for 2016, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

Societe Generale is not interested in potential M&A opportunities arising from the Italian banking sector, the CEO of the French lender told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday when asked about the need for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to find a partner and the impact of a reform of cooperative banks.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, CARIGE

UBI BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE

Banca Popolare di Milano’s top executive Piero Giarda met on Friday with Banca Carige’s top investor Vittorio Malacalza for a preliminary discussion about a possible tie-up between the two cooperative lenders, Il Corriere said on Sunday in an unsourced report. The paper also said that UBI Banca was making progress in merger talks with Banco Popolare, adding an announcement could arrive as early as Christmas.

ENI, SAIPEM

A consortium of Italian and foreign banks is working on a 8-billion-euro financial plan for oil contractor Saipem that will likely be approved by Oct. 27, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an unsourced report. The plan comprises a 3.5-billion-euro capital increase and credit lines totalling 4.5 billion euros, it said. Banks have asked Saipem investor Eni and prospective shareholder Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to guarantee a significant part of the planned rights issue, it added.

(*) Saipem is looking to refinance through credit lines and bond issues some 3 billion euros of its debt, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza said on Monday. The paper also mentions a cash call of at least 3 billion euros.

