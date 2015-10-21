Italy - Factors to watch on October 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Ferrari NV priced its initial public offering at the top of expectations on Tuesday, raising $893 million, as drivers enamored with the luxury sports car maker snapped up its shares alongside institutional investors, defying a choppy market.

Alessia Scipione played in Ferrari bumper cars as a child, avidly follows her favourite team during Formula One races and when the Italian sportscar maker goes public on Wall St on Wednesday she may get a chance to own a small piece of it.

Fitch affirmed on Tuesday Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ long-term issuer default rating and senior unsecured rating at ‘BB-’ and its short-term IDR at ‘B’

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

The defence group said on Tuesday it had extended the agreement signed February 24 with Hitachi Ltd to buy 40 percent of Ansaldo STS until Oct 27.

ENI

The oil major is working with Barclays on a potential sale of chemical unit Versalis, which may fetch as much as 1 billion euros, Bloomberg said on Tuesday, citing sources.

* UNICREDIT

The Cariverona foundation shareholder has already started to sell down its stake in the bank to meet new rules on foundation assets and has sold 0.5 percent in a series of trades in recent months, MF said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The lender’s CEO Giuseppe Castagna said in an interview with Il Messaggero on Wednesday Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna , Banco Popolare, UBI Banca and Banca Carige are all tie-up options that would have “positive characteristics” for the cooperative lender.

PIRELLI

The tyre company will remain in Italy, the head of ChemChina Ren Jianxin said in an interview in Corriere della Sera. ChemChina is the new majority owner of Pirelli after the completion of its bid on thegroup and Jianxin its new chairman.

POST OFFICE IPO

Around 270,000 retail investors and more than 23,000 employees have subscribed to the Italian Post Office’s initial public offering (IPO), a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

* BENI STABILI

The CEO of the company could be set to step down, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L‘ESPRESSO

The publisher releases Q3 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................