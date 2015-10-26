Italy - Factors to watch on October 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Europe’s economy needs more monetary stimulus to prop up the rate of inflation, which could stay low for some time, the deputy head of the Bank of Italy said in an interview published on Sunday.

Milan, news conference on “4th Railway Package” with EU Commissioner for Transports Violeta Bulc, Italian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Michele Elia (1200 GMT).

Lombardy region employers’ body Assolombarda holds annual general assembly with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Eni President Emma Marcegaglia (1000 GMT).

Fitch on Friday affirmed Italy’s rating at ‘BBB+’ with a “stable” outlook.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 29.

Treasury said it would sell 6.0 billion euros ($6.61 billion) of six-month BOT bills expiring April 29, 2016 at an auction on Oct. 28.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Two Italian senior managers caught up in a probe into alleged mafia links at the bank could be replaced in the next few days, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without citing sources.

Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report that the bank’s chief executive could intervene in some way relating to the two officials.

SAIPEM

A turnaround plan the troubled oil contractor is due to present on Tuesday will include a capital increase of 4.5-5 billion euros and 3-3.5 billion euros in debt refinancing, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday without citing sources.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO,,

The bank’s managers are keen to decide a merger partner soon and could make their choice by the end of November, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Sunday, adding the Milanese bank could choose Genoa-based lender Banca Carige or Banco Popolare.

TELECOM ITALIA

French group Vivendi said on Friday it holds 20.03 percent of Telecom Italia’s ordinary shares. Vivendi reiterated its intention to be a long-term shareholder of the Italian telecoms group and, more generally, to develop Vivendi’s activities in Southern Europe.

LUXOTTICA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Maserati will suspend production at its Grugliasco site in Turin for four days in November and between Dec. 14-31 to adapt output to market demand, a company source said.

Automotive industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said Friday strong pickup truck and sports utility vehicle sales have led them to raise their forecast for auto sales in 2015 to 17.3 million vehicles from 17.2 million, a 5 percent rise from a year earlier. For October, U.S. auto sales are forecast to rise 8.2 percent from a year ago, the consultancies said in a statement.

Fiat Chrysler on Friday appointed Rodney Slater, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation, as an independent monitor as part of a settlement it struck with U.S. safety regulators in July.

(*) PRYSMIAN

The company said it had won a contract worth more than $140 million for a submarine power cable project in China.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT

The company said its units had won new contracts worth 102 million euros.

AUTOSTRADE MERIODIONALI

The company said 9-month net profit jumped to 9.3 million euros from 3 million a year ago.

AS ROMA

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

DANIELI & C.

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

IPO, POSTE ITALIANE,,,, ,

Italy will raise nearly 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) from the sale of a minority stake in its post office in a stock market listing welcomed by the government as a vote of confidence for its business reforms.

The Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund, U.S. billionaire George Soros’s hedge fund and the Norwegian central bank were among foreign investors that bought shares in the deal, several Italian newspapers said over the weekend.

A Canadian pension fund and the Italian social security pension fund for lawyers also bought shares, Corriere della Sera reported.

Il Sole 24 Ore said the list of foreign buyers included the China Investment Corporation, U.S. funds Amber Capital and Harvard Management. Il Sole said Italian buyers included investment fund Kairos, the Pioneer unit of UniCredit bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, asset manager Azimut and insurer Generali.

Rome daily Il Messaggero said Oaktree Capital Management had also bought into the deal.

