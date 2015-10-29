Italy - Factors to watch on October 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Turin, second of three-day annual assembly by ANCI-municipalities’ association; expected attendees include Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti, welfare institute ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (0830 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rome, review of 2016 Stability Law starts at Senate Budget Committee with opening address by Senate Speaker Piero Grasso (0830 GMT); ends on Nov. 13.

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros of 0.65 percent new 5-year BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2020; 1.75-2.25 billion euros of 2.0 percent 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2025; 1.0-1.5 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2022. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) ENI, SAIPEM

The Italian oil and gas group said on Thursday it had swung to a net loss in the third quarter due to weaker oil prices and the poor performance of its oil contracting subsidiary Saipem.

It is reasonable to think about cutting Eni’s stake in Saipem further, but not in the short term, Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi told Italian newspaper Milano Finanza.

Exxon Mobil, Italy’s Eni and South Africa’s Sasol have won bids to explore new blocks for fossil fuels in Mozambique and off its Indian Ocean coastline, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

(*) ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

The aerospace and defence group is ready to make concessions to Hitachi to persuade the Japanese group to seal the acquisition of Ansaldo STS and Ansaldo Breda, MF reported.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday the company will make a new large SUV for the U.S. market, attacking one of the most profitable franchises for rivals General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

Marchionne told analysts on Wednesday he was still a believer industry consolidation “will happen, give it time”.

FERRARI

Ferrari Nv Chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday brand extension plans beyond cars should become clear by 2017 to support investment case in the company going forward.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A banking foundation shareholder in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it will seek more than 300 million euros in damages from former bank managers and Japanese broker Nomura over a loss-making derivative trade.

(*) STMICROELECTRONICS

The Franco-Italian chipmaker on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results and said lower spending in China, especially on autos, had led it to cut back its manufacturing plans and reduce its fourth-quarter outlook.

TERNIENERGIA

Board meeting to approve 2015-2017 industrial plan update.

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call also on business update (1300 GMT).

EDISON

Board meeting on Q3 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................