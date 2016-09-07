The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday that a crucial national referendum on his plan for constitutional reform will be held on a Sunday between Nov. 15 and Dec. 5.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases August data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 12.

Treasury sells maximum of 2.0 billion euros 4.75 percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2028 in bond swap of following five bonds: 4.75 percent BTP bonds due June 1, 2017; 4.50 percent BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2018; 0.25 percent BTP bonds due May 15, 2018; CTZ bonds due Aug. 30, 2017; CCTEU bonds due Nov. 1, 2018. Subscription close at at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, UNICREDIT

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is likely to launch a capital increase before the end of the year, and fellow lender Unicredit will also probably seek fresh capital.

Monte dei Paschi's advisers Mediobanca and JPMorgan have ruled out including in a planned conversion of subordinated debt into equity a 2.16 billion euro 2018 bond held by retail investors as it would require too long and it would be legally complex, MF reported citing a source close to the matter.

The source said the conversion was being studied for the remaining 2.7 billion euros in subordinated debt as advisers sought to cut the size of the bank's planned cash call to 2 billion euros and launch it before Italy's constitutional referendum. They are seeking an anchor investor who would take up the offer for at least 500 million euros, MF quoted the source as saying.

(*) UNICREDIT

Advisers JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have invited non-binding bids by Sept. 20 for UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. Amundi , BNP Paribas, Invesco, BlackRock, Generali and AXA have all been invited to bid, while private equity funds as well as Intesa Sanpaolo's Eurizon have been left out. The bank's board is set to examine the new CEO's capital strengthening plan at a meeting in Munich on Sept. 22, the paper said.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

The two banks expect to be granted this week the final green light for the merger from the European Central Bank after its governing council meets on Thursday, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. For this reason, BPM has moved to Monday a board meeting initially scheduled for this week so as to be able to call a shareholder meeting on Oct. 15 to approve the tie-up.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Car makers in Brazil no longer need to trim production in order to clear inventories, the head of automaker group Anfavea said on Tuesday, after August data showed the slowest daily output since the January trough of the national industry's crisis.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Societe Generale held a position of 4.17 percent in Generali as of Aug. 29, according to market watchdog Consob. Of this SocGen had 0.9 percent in voting rights, a potential stake of 1.56 percent and long positions equal to 1.71 percent. On July 22 SocGen held a position equal to 5.83 percent, Consob said. SocGen and Generali declined to comment.

MEDIASET

Fininvest, the holding company of the Berlusconi family that controls Mediaset and that owns soccer club AC Milan, said on Tuesday it had received 85 million euros from Chinese investors by way of second installment of down payment for purchase of AC Milan soccer club.

UBI BANCA

The management and supervisory boards of the bank met on Tuesday to vote on the group's plans to create a "Single Bank" by merging a series of subsidiary lenders following authorisation by the Bank of Italy. An EGM to vote on the plan has been called on October 14.

AUTOGRILL

The travel retailer said on Tuesday HMSHost won a contract to run restaurants at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, in North Carolina, for 11 years. The contract has a value of more than 65 million euros.

ATLANTIA

The airport and motorway operator said on Tuesday motorway traffic on the network of its Autostrade per l'Italia unit rose 2.9 percent in July and August compared with the same period of last year.

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Board meeting on H1 results.

