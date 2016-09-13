Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Senate reconvenes after summer break.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July industrial output (0800 GMT).

ECB President Mario Draghi delivers speech while receiving the award "De Gasperi: Builders of Europe" in Trento (0900 GMT).

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala

present "A Pact for Milan" (1030 GMT).

Euromoney holds "The Italy Conference", expected attendees include Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Debt Management Office head Maria Cannata in Milan (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros 0,10 percent BTP bonds due April 15, 2019; 3.5-4.0 billion euros 0,65 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2023; 0.750-1.250 billion euros 2,25 percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2036; 0.500-0.750 billion euros 3.25 percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2046. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The board of the ailing lender will meet on Wednesday to appoint a new CEO, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday. (*) The bank chairman and Marco Morelli, the candidate to become CEO, will travel to Frankfurt to meet ECB's officials on Tuesday ahead of Morelli's appointment expected on Wednesday, several Italian newspaper reported. (*) Morelli could appoint Nomura's top banker Francesco Mele as CFO at Monte dei Paschi, Corriere della Sera reported. (*) Former Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Corrado Passera is still working at a rival plan to boost the capital of the Tuscan bank, La Stampa said, adding his plan includes the commitment of private equity firms to inject 2.5 billion euros in the lender.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The two lenders said on Monday they will both hold extraordinary shareholder meetings on October 14, in first call, and October 15, in second call, to vote on planned merger. (*) Banco Popolare said on Tuesday liquidation value for its shares placed under withdrawal is 3.156 euros each. (*) Banca Popolare di Milano has set a liquidation value for shares placed under withdrawal at 0.4918 euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) UBI BANCA

The bank is in pole position to buy four lenders rescued last autumn, Il Messaggero said, adding the price to be paid for the lenders could be around 500 million euros.

DIGITAL BROS

Board meeting on FY results.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

SESA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

El.En.

Board meeting on H1 results and 2016-2025 stock option plan.

Intek Group

Board meeting on H1 results.

