Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 14

GENERAL

Italy is ready to set up a military hospital and deploy medics, soldiers and support staff in Libya at the request of the United Nations-recognised government in Tripoli, Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Italy will cut its economic growth estimates, the economy minister said on Tuesday, making Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's promise to cut taxes and reduce public debt look even harder to achieve.

Padoan did not say what the new forecast would be, but a government source said it would probably be cut to 0.8-0.9 percent for this year, down from 1.2 percent forecast in April.

ISTAT releases August final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Four small banks that Italy saved from bankruptcy last November and is now trying to sell posted a pre-tax loss of 134 million euros ($151 million) for the first six months of the year.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank's board is expected to approve at a meeting on Thursday an offer for Banca Marche and Banca Etruria, two of the four small lenders that were rescued from bankruptcy in November, MF said. A preliminary meeting on Wednesday is expected to finalise the offer. MF said REV, the "bad bank" that took on the four lenders' bad loans, may acquire also the bulk of loans that have become insolvent in the course of this year.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting to appoint new CEO.

Marco Morelli, the frontrunner to take over the helm at the troubled Italian lender, was in Frankfurt on Tuesday to meet regulators at the European Central Bank, a source familiar with the matter said.

Investors are reluctant to back the bank's bid to raise billions of euros, leading fund managers and a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, posing a huge challenge for a new CEO seeking to save the Italian bank. (*) Morelli's first move as CEO will probably be to review the bank's business plan whose approval will be delayed from the expected last week in September, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The planned capital increase will probably be in the first quarter of 2017, it said. The paper said Commerzbank, Jefferies and others had been included in the pre-underwriting consortium.

TOD'S

Board meeting on H1 results (H1 sales released on July 21) followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

ENI

The Italian oil company acknowledged its staff needed a better grasp of the potential risks at its Goliat field in Norway's Arctic waters more than a month before a power failure that halted production.

MEDIOBANCA

Massimiliano Fossati resigned on Tuesday from his position as director of the investment bank, with effect from after the next board meeting, due on Sept. 21, a bank statement said.

