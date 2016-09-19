Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stepped up his attacks against other European Union leaders on Sunday, ahead of a crucial referendum this autumn on his plan for constitutional reform.

Milan, conference on the Constitutional referendum with Reform Minister Maria Elena Boschi (1500 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The deadline to submit non-binding offers for asset manager Pioneer, which UniCredit values at up to 3 billion euros, expires on Monday. According to Il Sole 24 ore on Sunday, aside from a consortium made up of Poste Italiane, Anima and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, foreign players expected to submit bids include Allianz, Amundi, Axa , Macquarie and funds Franklin and Aberdeen. Generali appears to have taken a backseat, as it would have been interested in a deal but only in partnership with other players, Il Sole said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Renzi said on Friday that troubled Monte dei Paschi can go ahead with a capital increase quickly after a source said it may get pushed back until next year.

(*) JPMorgan will likely need to lower the size of a bridge loan which it is due to provide as part of Monte dei Paschi's rescue plan or increase its cost in order to compensate for the risks it is taking on, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza said on Monday. The U.S. bank also plans to oversee more closely Monte dei Paschi's bad loan securitisation in order to monitor risks.

(*) JPMorgan may have already found an anchor investor, probably an Asian wealth fund, willing to invest in Monte dei Paschi and this is why the U.S. bank pushed for a change at the top, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.

POSTE ITALIANE, SIA

Italian state lender CDP, infrastructure fund F2i and asset manager Orizzonte Sgr, which own more than 60 percent in SIA, plan to list the payments provider, three source close to the matter said on Friday, without giving a precise time frame.

MEDIASET, AC MILAN

Sino-Europe Sports, the Chinese consortium committed to buying Italian serie A soccer team AC Milan, issued a statement on Saturday confirming that "everything is proceeding quickly towards closing the acquisition."

VENETO BANCA, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Unlisted regional Italian bank Veneto Banca, which was rescued from bankruptcy by bailout fund Atlante, posted a first-half net loss of 259 million euros ($289 million), hit by writedowns of risky loans.

The lender also said it had decided not to proceed with the planned sale of its private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare BIM.MI and instead consolidate it within the group.

(*) OVS

The consortium Sempione Retail, in which OVS has invested 14 million Swiss francs, on Monday offered to buy struggling Swiss retailer Charles Voegele Holding VCH.S.

(*) TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Italy could raise between 700 million and 1 billion euros from a planned sale of frequencies of between 3.6 and 3.8 GigaHertz that would strengthen 4G networks especially in cities, La Stampa.

VISIBILIA EDITORE

Starts capital increase; ends on Oct. 21.

PININFARINA

Board meeting on H1 results.

BRIDGE MANAGEMENT

Trades ex-dividend of 0.15 euro per share.

ENI

Trades ex-dividend of 0.40 euro per share (as 2016 interim dividend).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.06 euro per share (as quarterly dividend).

