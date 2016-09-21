Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

European Banking Authority (EBA) Chairman Andrea Enria attends conference on "Stress Tests, Markets and Information" in Milan (1630 GMT).

PRIVATISATIONS

Italian railways Ferrovie dello Stato could announce on Sept. 28 a plan to list a minority stake in its high-speed train unit, Il Messaggero reported.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT, POSTE ITALIANE, GENERALI

Three bidders have emerged as the main contenders to buy UniCredit's fund management arm Pioneer, in a deal which could net 3 billion euros for Italy's largest bank, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali, the country's largest asset manager, French group Amundi, Europe's biggest asset manager, and an Italian consortium led by Poste Italiane have all made rival offers, the sources said.

(*) A board meeting in Munich on Thursday is expected to draw a short-list of potential buyers for Pioneer, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) Fortress, Pimco and Cerberus have been short-listed to bid for a minority stake in a vehicle that will hold 20 billion euro worth of UniCredit's bad loans, Il Messaggero reported.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Fears over the feasibility of Monte dei Paschi's rescue plan hit its shares and bonds on Tuesday, highlighting the challenges faced by Chief Executive Marco Morelli on his first day in the job as head of Italy's third-largest bank.

Corriere della Sera quoted sources close to the bank and trade unions as saying around 5,000 people could be laid off under a new business plan Morelli will present in coming weeks, twice the 2,500 job cuts envisaged by the current plan and following 5,500 layoffs during former CEO Fabrizio Viola's four-and-a-half year tenure.

ENI

The Italian oil major has delayed the planned $3.4 billion sale of its domestic retail business, sources said, as political uncertainty caused by an upcoming referendum on democratic reform hinders major deals across the country.

Nigeria has filed a lawsuit against Italian energy firm Eni, U.S. major Chevron and other international oil firms over some crude exports, Eni, Chevron and a government official said on Tuesday.

POSTE ITALIANE

Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating of Poste Italiane. The outlook remains stable.

LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA

Italian prosecutors on Tuesday asked for a 16-year prison sentence for the former chief executive of the national rail company, now at the helm of Finmeccanica, at a trial in connection with a 2009 rail disaster in which 32 people died.

BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Creval said on Tuesday it would hold a shareholder meeting to approve transformation into joint stock company on Oct. 28, in first call, Oct. 29, in second call.

RISANAMENTO

The Italian real estate company said on Tuesday it would enter exclusive talks with Australia's LendLease Group over possible cooperation for the joint development of the Santa Giulia property area in Milan.

MONCLER

CEO Remo Ruffini told Il Sole 24 Ore that he had met with representatives of China's Fosun in the past "but there's never been anything concrete," following a report that the Chinese conglomerate had looked at the Italian luxury down jacket maker in the past. The paper also quoted Didier Le Menestrel, chairman of Moncler's 1.9 percent shareholder La Financiere de l'Echiquier, as saying the French asset manager was very happy with its investment.

UBI BANCA

Roadshow to present 'Banca Unica' project in Milan.

JUVENTUS

Board meeting on FY results.

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on FY results (FY released on Aug. 4)

