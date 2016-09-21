The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
European Banking Authority (EBA) Chairman Andrea Enria
attends conference on "Stress Tests, Markets and Information" in
Milan (1630 GMT).
PRIVATISATIONS
Italian railways Ferrovie dello Stato could announce on
Sept. 28 a plan to list a minority stake in its high-speed train
unit, Il Messaggero reported.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT, POSTE ITALIANE, GENERALI
Three bidders have emerged as the main contenders to buy
UniCredit's fund management arm Pioneer, in a deal which could
net 3 billion euros for Italy's largest bank, sources familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali, the country's
largest asset manager, French group Amundi, Europe's
biggest asset manager, and an Italian consortium led by Poste
Italiane have all made rival offers, the sources
said.
(*) A board meeting in Munich on Thursday is expected to
draw a short-list of potential buyers for Pioneer, Il Messaggero
reported.
(*) Fortress, Pimco and Cerberus have been short-listed to
bid for a minority stake in a vehicle that will hold 20 billion
euro worth of UniCredit's bad loans, Il Messaggero reported.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Fears over the feasibility of Monte dei Paschi's rescue plan
hit its shares and bonds on Tuesday, highlighting the challenges
faced by Chief Executive Marco Morelli on his first day in the
job as head of Italy's third-largest bank.
Corriere della Sera quoted sources close to the bank and
trade unions as saying around 5,000 people could be laid off
under a new business plan Morelli will present in coming weeks,
twice the 2,500 job cuts envisaged by the current plan and
following 5,500 layoffs during former CEO Fabrizio Viola's
four-and-a-half year tenure.
ENI
The Italian oil major has delayed the planned $3.4 billion
sale of its domestic retail business, sources said, as political
uncertainty caused by an upcoming referendum on democratic
reform hinders major deals across the country.
Nigeria has filed a lawsuit against Italian energy firm Eni,
U.S. major Chevron and other international oil firms
over some crude exports, Eni, Chevron and a government official
said on Tuesday.
POSTE ITALIANE
Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the Baa2
long-term issuer rating of Poste Italiane. The outlook remains
stable.
LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA
Italian prosecutors on Tuesday asked for a 16-year prison
sentence for the former chief executive of the national rail
company, now at the helm of Finmeccanica, at a trial in
connection with a 2009 rail disaster in which 32 people died.
BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Creval said on Tuesday it would hold a shareholder meeting
to approve transformation into joint stock company on Oct. 28,
in first call, Oct. 29, in second call.
RISANAMENTO
The Italian real estate company said on Tuesday it would
enter exclusive talks with Australia's LendLease Group
over possible cooperation for the joint development of the Santa
Giulia property area in Milan.
MONCLER
CEO Remo Ruffini told Il Sole 24 Ore that he had met with
representatives of China's Fosun in the past "but there's never
been anything concrete," following a report that the Chinese
conglomerate had looked at the Italian luxury down jacket maker
in the past. The paper also quoted Didier Le Menestrel, chairman
of Moncler's 1.9 percent shareholder La Financiere de
l'Echiquier, as saying the French asset manager was very happy
with its investment.
UBI BANCA
Roadshow to present 'Banca Unica' project in Milan.
JUVENTUS
Board meeting on FY results.
MEDIOBANCA
Board meeting on FY results (FY released on Aug. 4)
