Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 27.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT, BANCA GENERALI, FINECOBANK

Banca Generali is working with Goldman Sachs in talks to buy UniCredit's controlling stake in online broker/bank FinecoBank, but the parties remain far apart on price due to its holdings of UniCredit bonds, two sources said on Wednesday.

ITALIAN BANKS

The take-up of funds by Italian banks at the ECB's second TLTRO2 operation could be meager, the president of Assiom Forex Massimiliano Sinagra said on Monday.

ZUCCHI

Sales in the first half were 36.6 million euros from 44 million euros the previous year. EBITDA rose to 0.9 million euros from a loss of 4.4 million euros.

EXOR

Period to exercise exit rights ends.

