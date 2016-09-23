Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 28.

The Treasury said it would offer up to 3.5 billion euros of zero coupon and BTPei bonds at an auction on Sept. 27.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

European regulators expect the troubled lender will have to turn to the government for support, three euro zone officials with knowledge of the matter said, although Rome would strongly resist such a move if bondholders suffered losses.

SNAM

Germany's Allianz and Italian gas grid company Snam said they will buy 49 percent of pipeline company Gas Connect Austria from energy group OMV for 601 million euros ($675 million), confirming an earlier Reuters report.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

Vivendi is still working on a new proposal to buy Mediaset pay TV unit Premium, several papers said. If nothing emerges over the next few days the Italian broadcaster will press ahead and, thanks to the compensation it will bag from Vivendi for the failed sale, will be able to look for another buyer at a lower price, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Several papers said rival Sky could be interested in Premium and Corriere della Sera said the group is sounding out advisors.

MOLESKINE

Belgian car importer D'Ieteren has agreed to buy a 41 percent stake in notebook maker Moleskine and will launch a mandatory offer for the remaining shares of the Italian company, which could see it delisted from the Milan bourse.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Canada's main autoworkers' union, Unifor, said on Thursday that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was its next target in negotiations, after securing a tentative deal with General Motors earlier this week.

UNICREDIT (*) Investment fund Amundi has made the most appetising offer for the bank's asset management unit Pioneer, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

The lender said on Thursday it had appointed Martha Dagmar Bockenfeld as an independent non-executive board director.

ACEA

French waste and water group Suez has acquired an additional 10.85 percent stake in Italian environmental services group Acea from construction and publishing group Caltagirone, it said on Thursday.

MONCLER

Eurazeo unit Ecip has sold 15 million Moncler shares - equal to around 6 pct of Moncler's capital - via an accelerated book building at 15.34 euros per share to institutional investors. The discount was 1.8 percent to Thursdaay's close.

FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder said on Friday it and China State Shipbuilding Corporation had signed a non-binding agreement with Carnival Corporation and CIC Capital Corporation to build the first new cruise ships to be built in China for the Chinese market.

(*) AS ROMA

The U.S. owner of the Rome soccer club is looking to sell a stake worth around 75 million euros and will meet bankers next week in London, Bloomberg said. Some papers report the club's denial.

(*) SAVE

Enrico Marchi and Andrea de Vido, investors in controlling shareholder Finint, have reached an agreement to possibly sell a stake in the group airports, several papers said.

ASTM

The company reported a first-half net profit of 49.9 million euros versus 49.0 million euros a year ago.

TISCALI

Tiscali and Huawei Italy have signed an agreement related to broadband development in Italy.

CAD IT

The company reported a first-half net profit of 0.5 million euros versus 0.3 million euros a year ago.

CONAFI PRESTITO

The company said its first-half net loss widened to 1.6 million euros ($1.80 million) versus loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago.

