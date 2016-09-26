Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Beppe Grillo, the irreverent comic who co-founded Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, declared he was taking back leadership of the bloc this weekend ahead of a year-end referendum that could sink the government.

Cabinet meeting to fix the date for the national referendum on constitutional reforms. The approval of the new DEF economic forecasts is likely to be postponed to Tuesday, according to a source within the ruling majority.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July retail sales data (0800 GMT) and August non-Eu foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni expected to release August fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 29.

The Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6 billion euros of six-month bills at auction on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Vivendi hopes to make a new offer for Mediaset's pay-TV business by the end of next week to try to end a dispute between the French and Italian media groups that erupted in July, a source close to matter said.

Vivendi has asked Telefonica to hang on to its 11 percent stake in Premium but has decided it would be better for Telecom Italia to stay out of the pay-TV ownership structure, La Repubblica said on Saturday. It has asked funds if they are interested in coming on board, including in Qatar and the Arab Emirates, the paper said.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

BPM said on Modnay it had signed a deal with trade unions that envisages that up to 585 employees will have access to a pre-retirement scheme ahead of a planned merger with Banco Popolare. The bank will book all charges related to the scheme this year.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group sold on Friday a 1-billion euro, nine-year bond with the lowest ever coupon for a non-convertible bond issued by the company. At 3.025 percent, the yield on the issue was well below Telecom's average cost of debt, which stood at 5.1 percent at the end of June.

UNICREDIT

The lender has selected four possible buyers of its Pioneer asset manager granting them access to the unit's financial data ahead of a sale later this year, two source close to the matter said on Friday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Four Qatari funds are ready to take up 250 million euros each of the planned 5 billion euro capital increase planned by Monte dei Paschi, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.

If a state just gives a small amount of aid to a bank it does not necessarily trigger a bail-in, EU anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Saturday in La Repubblica.

The bank's management is working to get the business plan approved between the second and third week of October, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

UBI BANCA, RESCUED ITALIAN BANKS

The EU would not oppose another small delay to the sale of the four small banks that Italy saved from bankruptcy last November, European Union anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Saturday in an interview in La Repubblica. On Sunday several papers cited government sources as saying a delay could be on the cards.

UBI Banca is interested in three of the banks (Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti), Corriere della Sera said on Saturday. Popolare di Bari is interested in CariChieti, Popolare Emilia-Romagna in Etruria while a few foreign private equity funds are also in the picture, it said.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender is ready to sell 900 million euros of non performing loans using state-backed guarantees, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Prelios and Italfondiario are in the running to be servicers.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS, VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

A merger between the two cooperative banks is the "most obvious solution", Vicenza Chairman Gianni Mion told la Repubblica's Affari e Finanza on Monday. He also said he could not rule out that the European Central Bank may ask the bank to boost its capital.

Credito Fondiario, better known as Fonspa, has been hired by rescue fund Atlante to examine the bad loan portfolio at Veneto Banca and make sure provisions made for them are right, all by 15-20 October, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. After that bank owner Atlante could proceed with the sale of the bad loans using Fonspa as servicer.

RECORDATI

Chinese investors Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group and Luye Pharma are interested in Recordati, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday citing DealReporter. But the family is not interested in selling, the paper said, citing sources.

STMICROELECTRONICS

After a painful period of transition the chip maker is ready for growth, the CEO Carlo Bozotti told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Ordinary shareholders' meeting to appoint board and chairman (0830 GMT).

IPOs

ITALGAS * It is expected to list in November and may fetch a market capitalisation of between 3.5 billion and 4 billion euros, according to Corriere Economia.

