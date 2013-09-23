Italy - Factors to watch on September 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni will resign if the fragile coalition government flouts European Union deficit spending limits in favour of tax cuts, he told Corriere della Sera newspaper on Sunday.

GERMAN ELECTION

Chancellor Angela Merkel won a landslide personal victory in a German election on Sunday, putting her within reach of the first absolute majority in parliament in half a century, a ringing endorsement of her steady leadership in the euro crisis.

ECONOMY

The European Central Bank is ready to boost liquidity in the credit market by issuing another long-term loan if necessary, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen was quoted as saying on Sunday by Italy’s daily Corriere della Sera.

DEBT

The Treasury will give details on Monday on short-term BOT bills to be auctioned on Sept. 26.

On Friday, the Treasury said it would sell 2.0-2.5 billion euros of its zero-coupon CTZ bonds on Wednesday, together with 0.50-0.75 billion euros of inflation-linked BTPei bonds maturing in Sept. 2021.

COMPANIES

Azimut enters Stoxx 600 index while Banca Popolare di Milano exits.

ASTM and Eni trade ex-dividend.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender may shut another 200 branches on top of the 400 the bank is already shedding as part of a new turnaround plan it will unveil next week to meet European Union demands and try avoid nationalisation, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, citing advisors to the bank.

The head of Monte Paschi said on Friday the European Commission was likely to indicate a 12 month limit for the bank to complete a 2.5 billion euro ($3.4 billion) capital increase and that he believed the deadline was binding. * The bank said on Friday evening it would not pay the coupons coming due at the end of the month on three hybrid loans.

TELECOMS

Spain’s Telefonica is in talks with other core shareholders to keep Telecom Italia’s ownership structure unchanged for six months, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

Telefonica may increase its stake in holding company Telco to 70 percent from the current 46 percent by making an offer for the stakes of banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca , as well as insurer Generali, la Repubblica said on Sunday, without giving a source.

Telefonica’s move to take control of holding company Telco could result in 12,000 redundancies, Il Messaggero said on Sunday, without naming a source.

Telefonica could submit a formal offer to co-shareholders in Telco by Wednesday, la Repubblica said on Monday citing rumours.

FIAT

The Italian carmaker is planning to take full control of the diesel engine manufacturer VM Motori by buying out the half of the company owned by joint venture partner General Motors , Fiat said on Saturday.

Fiat named Scott Garberding as chief purchasing officer on Friday, and appointed him as a member of its Group Executive Council which makes key strategic decisions at the automaker.

Fiat has brought in a veteran of the 2009 U.S. autos sector bailout in a bid to break the deadlock in talks for it to buy out the minority investor in U.S. automaker Chrysler, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

FINMECCANICA

The board of the defence group meets with unions to discuss the fate of its units Ansaldo Sts, Breda and Energia.

Finmeccanica has asked state-owned holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to make an offer to buy the defence group’s energy unit, the Il Secolo XIX newspaper said on Saturday, citing sources close to the matter.

Finmeccanica is in talks to sell its stakes in units Ansaldo STS, Ansaldo Energia and AnsaldoBreda to Fintecna, a holding group owned by state-owned holding CDP, La Repubblica said on Sunday, without naming a source. South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries would take a controlling stake in Ansaldo Energia, while Japan’s Hitachi would take a majority stake in rail technology group Ansaldo STS, it added.

There were no particular abnormalities in the high-speed train produced by Finmeccanica’s AnsaldoBreda unit that would justify Belgium and the Netherland’s decision to cancel an order with the unit, Il Giornale said on Sunday, citing a report by independent technical consultant Mott MacDonald.

UBI BANCA, CARIPARMA

Moody’s has placed mid-sized Italian lenders UBI Banca and Cariparma on review for a ratings downgrade, citing weakening profitability and deteriorating asset quality.

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank’s CEO told CorrierEconomia on Monday third-quarter results would show a “decent improvement” compared with the first-half.

YOOX

The online fashion retailer hopes its U.S. business will make up around a third of its revenues by 2015 from a quarter at the moment, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, without naming a source. The company expects its China business to break even in 2014, while total capital expenditure between 2013 and 2015 is forecast at 100 million euros ($135 million), the paper added.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

A balanced cooperative bank with a smaller supervisory board and seats equally divided betweeen employees and equity shareholders, and a management board boosted by the introduction of two independents, could form a new governance model for the lender, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, without naming a source. The plan will be discussed on Monday, the paper added.

VERSACE

Versace expects to finalise a shortlist for buyers interested in a minority stake in the Italian fashion house by mid-October and decide on a partner by the end of 2013, Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris said on Friday.

