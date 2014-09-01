Italy - Factors to watch on September 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Rome, Spending Review. Carlo Cottarelli meets reporters on cutting the number of publicly-owned local service companies (1300 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to hold news conference on government reform plans.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases August PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Assogestioni expected to release July fund flows data.

Transport Ministry releases August car sales (1600 GMT).

August state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

FIAT

The chief executive of Fiat-Chrysler, Sergio Marchionne, said on Saturday that Oct. 13 was the most likely date for the listing of the group on Wall Street and did not rule out a possible capital increase at the world’s No. 7 auto group.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company will consider all options to bolster its Brazilian unit, TIM Participacoes, after it lost a battle to buy Brazilian broadband business GVT, Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi told Corriere della Sera.

Hong Kong-based conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa could be still open to discuss a tie-up with Telecom Italia, daily La Repubblica reported on Sunday in an unsourced report.

The Italian group has decided to extend the deadline to complete the sale of Telecom Argentina by another three weeks from Sept. 1, Il Sole 24 ore reported on Saturday.

Il Sole also said that if as expected Vivendi takes a stake in Telecom Italia as part of its sale of GVT to Telefonica, the three Italian investors in Telco - Mediobanca, Generali and Intesa Sanpaolo - could delay their exit from the group to side with the French company.

ENI, ENEL

Legislation approved by the Italian cabinet on Friday aim to increase the powers of the national government to authorise the exploration and production of oil and gas, reducing the powers of veto by local authorities. Provisions in the “Unblock Italy” decree aim to boost private investments in the energy sector by cutting red tape and introducing a single permit for E&P activity.

ATLANTIA, SIAS

The Italian government will review and possibly extend motorway licenses for operators who commit to investing in the road networks, as envisaged in the Unblock Italy decree approved by the cabinet on Friday.

GENERALI

A board meeting on July 30 approved a capital-boosting plan, including the launch of new subordinated bonds whose proceeds will be used to buy back already issued subordinated bonds for up to 1.5 billion euros, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.

* LUXOTTICA

Holds board meeting on position of CEO Andrea Guerra and management structure; followed by webcast (1700 GMT).

The company’s 79-year-old Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio is set to return to a more active role at the Italian eyewear maker after the likely exit of its chief executive, a move which could raise questions about its management in the longer term.

The eyewear company’s Head of Marketing Antonio Miyakawa could be choosen to be part of the new top management team that will replace Guerra, daily La Stampa reported on Monday.

* FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

A deadline to submit bids for Finmeccanica units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda expired at the end of August.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian government bond holdings of the country’s top-ten lenders were worth 238 billion euros at the end of June, nearly unchanged from the amount the banks held at end 2013, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday citing balance sheets’ data.

A.S. ROMA

The soccer club said on Saturday it had bought player Jos Holebas from Greel team Olympiacos Football Club for 1 million euros.

