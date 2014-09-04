Italy - Factors to watch on September 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi outlined his plan for improving Italy’s sub-standard schools on Wednesday but delayed any legislation on the issue until next year, amid growing calls for him to live up to his ambitious reform pledges. Renzi, who continues to have high opinion poll ratings, also said he was in no rush to complete long-awaited sales in state-owned stakes in energy companies Eni and Enel .

Italy should be able to start deliveries of weapons to Kurdish forces by next week, once final arrangements with Iraqi authorities are completed, Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti told parliament on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

FIAT

Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne has sold nearly 10 million euros worth of Fiat shares to meet tax obligations linked to his stock grant plan, Fiat said late on Wednesday. * Fiat confirmed on Thursday that shareholders had not exercised exit rights relating to a merger with Chrysler above a threshold that could have scuppered the deal with its U.S. affiliate.

*PARMALAT, BRF

Italian food group Parmalat will buy 11 dairy division plants owned by Brazil’s BRF in a deal valued at 610 million euros, the company said on Thursday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit priced on Wednesday a perpetual, additional Tier 1 bond worth 1 billion euros.

*TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

A merger between Telecom Italia and Mediaset engineered by French media group Vivendi shareholder Vincent Bollore is being mulled, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* SAFILO

Italian financial regulator Consob on Thursday imposed a 24-hour ban on short-selling of eyewear maker Safilo’s shares after they fell by 30 percent in the previous session.

IREN the mayors of a group of towns that are the biggest shareholders in utility Iren met on Wednesday to discuss replacing top management, including CEO Nicola De Sanctis. A source close to the issue told Reuters late on Wednesday that former A2A top manager Renato Ravanelli, former Acea-CEO Paolo Gallo and Stefano Cao are among those who could be chosen to lead Iren.

