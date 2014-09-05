Italy - Factors to watch on September 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Cernobbio, business workshop organised by ‘The European House-Ambrosetti’ starts; ends on Sept. 7.

ECONOMY

The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a fresh record low on Thursday and launched a new scheme to push money into the flagging euro zone economy, surprising markets and leaving open the option of more to come.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 10.

COMPANIES * FIAT CHRYSLER

There isd a growing chance Fiat Chrysler could launch a convertible bond or a mandatory exchangeable bond to the tune of 1-2 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* ITALIAN BANKS

Citigroup has raised its rating on Italian banks to Overweight and has added Intesa Sanpaolo to its Europe Focus List.

Italian banks are looking to take up ECB funding to the tune of around 75 billion euros from here to the end of the year, Corriere della Sera said.

ANSALSO STS

A consortium comprising the Italian railway company and Stadler Pankow has won a contract worth 292 million euros ($378 million) to build a rail transportation system in the Danish town of Aarhus, Ansaldo STS said in a statement.

IPO

Italian state-owned broadcaster Rai will list a minority stake in its network unit Rai Way on the Milan stock exchange, Rai Way said, as the government takes a small step in its privatisation plan.

SOFTEC

Holds board meeting on Q1 results.

TREVI GROUP

Holds extraordinary meeting (0900 GMT).

