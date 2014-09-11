Italy - Factors to watch on September 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Milan, Asian and European Finance Ministers’ meeting starts, ends on Sept. 12.

Milan, Italian European Presidency, Eurofi Financial Forum on “Relaunching growth in the current EU economic and regulatory environment” continues (0615 GMT); ends on Sept. 12. Expected attendees include Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, BIS- Bank for International Settlements General Manager Jaime Caruana, European Commission Director Mario Nava, ABI-Italian Banking Association Director General Giovanni Sabatini, EBA-European Banking Authority Chairman Andrea Enria, Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret, ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, stock market watchdog Consob President Giuseppe Vegas, ECB board member Benoit Coeure, European Investment Bank Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco, ECB President Mario Draghi.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January-June Italian regional export data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2-2.5 billion euros seventh tranche 3-year BTP bonds due May 15, 2017, 1.15 percent coupon; 2-2.5 billion euros fifth tranche 7-year BTP bonds due Dec. 15, 2021, 2.15 percent coupon; 1-2.0 billion euros fourth tranche 15-year BTP bonds due March 1, 2030, 3.5 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

FIAT

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, chairman of Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari, is quitting to be replaced by the boss of parent group Fiat after the two men clashed over strategy and the Formula One team’s poor results.

Montezemolo will receive a combined severance package of 26.95 million euros, with nearly half to be paid in a lump-sum by next February, Fiat said Wednesday.

FCA-Fiat unit Ferrari holds board meeting on H1 results.

Fiat presents new model “Renegade” with CEO Sergio Marchionne.

TELECOM ITALIA

A potential sale of Telecom Italia’s Brazilian unit TIM Participações to rivals would involve extraordinary price valuations, TIM CEO Rodrigo Abreu said on Wednesday.

Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA reiterated on Wednesday it had commissioned investment bank BTG Pactual to seek possible partners in a joint bid for rival wireless carrier TIM.

* POPOLARE MILANO

The supervisory and the management boards of the bank decided this week to sell the lender’s 3 percent stake in F2i to Partners Group for 54 million euros, Il Messaggero reported. A plan on governance reform should be ready by end-October, it said.

TENARIS

Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight

ALITALIA

Etihad CEO James Hogan meets trade unions (1300 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Holds board meeting.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................