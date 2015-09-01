Italy - Factors to watch on September 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases August PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases preliminary July and Q2 unemployment data (0800 GMT); GDP Q2 data (0900 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases August car sales (1600 GMT).

August state sector borrowing r equirement data.

COMPANIES (*) FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker is offering $100 prepaid debit cards to owners of recalled vehicles to help ensure cars and trucks with potential safety defects get repaired, the company said on Monday.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Spain’s Banco de Sabadell may have had contacts with the Italian lender over a possible tie-up, Italian daily Il Giornale reported citing Spanish website Decision Economica. According to the website the Spanish government would not favour a tie-up between Banco de Sabadell and the Italian bank, Il Giornale added.

(*) COOPERATIVE BANKS

Among the Italian cooperative banks, the front runners for finalising tie-ups are UBI Banca and Banca Popolare di Milano, daily Il Giornale reported. UBI Banca is in talks with Banco Popolare, Il Giornale confirms, while Banca Popolare di Milano is looking at Banca Carige.

ENI

A car bomb went off in Libya’s capital Tripoli on Monday in front of the headquarters of Mellitah, an oil and gas joint venture between Italy’s Eni and Libyan state oil firm NOC, witnesses said. In a text message, an Eni spokesman said the explosion did not wounded anyone and did not cause significant damage to the office buildings.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The general contractor has won a $575-million contract for the design and construction of the Nenskra hydroelectric power plant of 280 MW of installed power in Georgia.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The company said on Monday that, in agreement with it, Vincenzo Santelia stepped down as the Chairman and Executive Director in agreement.

ENERTRONICA

The group said that CEO Stefano Plocco resigned with immediate effect.

