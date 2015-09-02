Italy - Factors to watch on September 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 10.65 percent in August from the same month a year ago to 59,203, Italy’s transport ministry said on Tuesday.

FCA’s market share was broadly unchanged at 28 percent.

FCA on Tuesday reported that Canadian sales rose 0.4 percent in August from a year earlier thanks to Jeep and Dodge brand truck sales.

FCA will move the production of Jeep Cherokee out of Toledo, Ohio as the automaker readies the facility for producing its redesigned Jeep Wrangler, Automotive News website reported.

(*) EXOR

The Italian holding company Exor said on Wednesday it had closed this week the sale of Cushman & Wakefield to Chicago-based DTZ in a deal that valued the U.S. real estate services group at $2 billion.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s telecommunications authority could fine the phone group in coming weeks because of delays in activating Internet services for Vodafone and Fasteweb clients who sign up for a fibre-optic connection, la Repubblica reported.

BANCA GENERALI

Net inflows in August totalled 217 million euros ($244 million), the Italian asset manager said on Tuesday.

