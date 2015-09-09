Italy - Factors to watch on September 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES

* INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, BANCA CARIGE, POPOLARE MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

Italy’s lenders are seen passing the European Central Bank’s so-called Srep review, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore and il Messaggero said in unsourced reports. In a classification where class 1 is the highest and class 4 the lowest, Intesa is seen placed in class 2 after the review, with most Italian lenders placed in class 3. Banca Cariga, Monte Paschi, Pop Vicenza and Veneto Banca are seen falling in class 4. Only the last two are likely to be asked to boost their capital situation, although both lenders have already signaled that they were planning to do so. According to Messaggero, Intesa and Popolare Milano achieved the best results during the review.

* ENI

The estimate for Eni’s giant gas find off the coast of Egypt of 850 billion cubic meters of gas is “conservative” and could be raised, the chief executive of the Italian oil and gas group said on Wednesday.

WORLD DUTY FREE

Italy’s market watchdog has approved a mandatory tender offer on the Italian travel retailer by Swiss rival Dufry, the Swiss group said, adding the offer will start on Sept. 14 and run until Oct. 9.

PININFARINA

Orders without price limits, or market orders, on Pininfarina shares will not be allowed on Sept. 9, the Italian bourse said on Tuesday.

* VENETO BANCA

The unlisted lender is considering the sale of 1 billion euros worth of non performing loans and has given a mandate to PricewaterhouseCoopers to assist in the process, MF said.

* SAFILO

The Italian group announced a new Havaianas eyewear licensing agreement with Brazil’s Alpargatas valid until 2021.

* POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

Advisor Goldman Sachs has presented a list of possible merger candidates for the lender, which include Credito Valtellinese, Popolare di Sondrio, Popolare Milano and Banca Carige, Il Messaggero said, excluding Veneto Banca..

According to MF, a group of shareholders that controls 20-25 percent of the company could be formed by the end of the month, while Veneto Banca is seen as the preferred tie-up candidate.

* UBI BANCA

The lender has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting for Oct. 10 to vote on the transition into a joint-stock company.

IPOs

Top executives of Italy’s post office Poste Italiane will meet selected institutional investors in New York and London next week ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) planned for late October, two sources said on Tuesday.

Gambero Rosso plans to debut on the AIM, the Italian stock exchange market dedicated to smaller companies, on Sept. 29, its chairman told Reuters on Tuesday. The group, whose core earnings were 3.45 million euros last year, publishes food and wine magazines and guides for restaurants. It also runs a TV channel on food and cooking.

DIGITAL MAGICS

Funder and Chairman Enrico Gasperini attends news conference (0830 GMT).

NOTORIOUS PICTURES

The group said its H1 net profit was 2.6 million euros ($2.91 million) versus 4.7 million euros a year ago.

