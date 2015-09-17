Italy - Factors to watch on September 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Looking to speed up passage of a contested reform of Italy’s upper house of parliament, the government moved the bill directly into the Senate chamber for debate on Wednesday, bypassing a preliminary committee review.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA * Vivendi aims to raise its stake in the company to 19.9 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote in an unsourced report on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The proposed labour pact for FCA ties U.S. union worker pay to meeting long-term company goals including productivity gains, according to a memo sent to the company’s employees on Wednesday from Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne. * UAW union leaders are not convinced about the need for a merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and General Motors Corriere della Sera, citing the Detroit News daily, wrote on Thursday.

* INWIT

Spain’s Cellnex Telecom is interested in taking a 30 percent stake in Inwit, La Repubblica said on Thursday citing a Bloomberg story.

* BREMBO

The brake-maker has been hit by the car market crisis in Brazil, its chairman Alberto Bombassei told Il Giornale in an interview, adding that despite a slowdown in China its Nanjing plant there was working at full capacity.

UBI BANCA

The Italian bank’s Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio said on Wednesday he was in favour of introducing a permanent 5 percent cap on voting rights once the cooperative lender turns into a joint-stock company.

Moltrasio also said he was not worried about the possibility that a large number of shareholders may oppose UBI Banca’s conversion into a joint-stock company and ask to cash out.

ENI

Board meeting on interim dividend.

MEDIOLANUM

Banca Mediolanum CEO Massimo Doris holds news conference to present merger with Mediolanum (0900 GMT).

