Italy - Factors to watch on September 18

ECONOMY

Rome, start of three-day conference on “How Can We Govern Europe?”; expected attendees include UE Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Salvatore Rossi (1300 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

All Fiat Chrysler U.S. plant workers will get raises that narrow but do not eliminate the pay gap between veterans and recent hires in a proposed four-year labor contract agreed Tuesday, several sources said.

The carmaker will shift production of compact cars to Mexico and move most full-size pickup truck production to Michigan, according to a source familiar with the company’s plans.

* BANKS

The 13 Italian banks monitored by the ECB received SREP indications yesterday, the Messaggero said. It says none of the Italian lenders will have to carry out capital increases. The report says French, Spanish, German, Dutch and some north European banks are unhappy with the ECB’s draft capital decision that raises the threshold for a couple by more than 1 pct.

The ECB is mulling the idea of monitoring a hundred or so smaller banks in Europe for stress tests starting 2016, including aroound a dozen smaller Italian banks, MF said.

* ATLANTIA

The motorway group is close to selling a 15 percent stake in Rome airports operator ADR to Chinese group Gingko Tree, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Bloomberg.

* BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE EMILIA, POPOLARE SONDRIO

Banco Popolare, Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza will exit the capital of fund management group Arca SGR while Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna and Popolare Sondrio plan to strengthen their position, Il SOle 24 Ore said.

FINMECCANICA

Global defence companies are clamouring for the chance to compete with Boeing for a multi-billion-dollar contract to provide Britain with submarine-hunting aircraft, as the UK government ponders a gap left by recent defence cuts.

The group has got the go ahead from the French government to sell Ansaldo STS to Hitachi, clearing the way to wrp up the deal, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ENI

The energy group approved the distribution of an interim dividend of 0.40 euros per share.

MEDIOBANCA

The company said it had increased the total nominal amount of a bond issue to up to $220 million from up to $165 million.

* PININFARINA

A series of issues were cleared up on Thursday at a meeting of Pininfarina’s creditor banks opening the way for Mahindra to close the acquisition of the Italian car maker quickly by buying 77 percent of Pininfarina from Pincar, Il Messaggero said.

SUNSHINE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

The company said it had approved the sale of a 50 percent stake in Erika Sobe for $990,000.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

The company’s first-half EBITDA rose 19.2 percent to 3.98 million euros.

ACEA

Chief Financial Officer Franco Balsamo has resigned from his post, effective Oct. 1.

