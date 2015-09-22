Italy - Factors to watch on September 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds board meeting.

Milan, conference on “Patent Box and the Italian Excellence Industry” with Tax Agency Director General Rossella Orlandi, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 25.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, INWIT

The company said savings shareholders had submitted a petition to suspend the approved merger by incorporation into Telecom Italia. A hearing on the petition before a court in Rome is scheduled for Oct. 5. The company further reiterated its belief that the merger was in the company’s and all shareholders’ best interest. (*) The Italian phone company could sell a majority stake of its Inwit tower unit, Corriere and Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Cellnex, the Spanish rival of Inwit, has hired Mediobanca to evaluate M&A options, according to Corriere and Il Messaggero. (*) Cellnex could buy a stake of 30 percent or more in Inwit, Il Giornale said, adding Telecom Italia has shelved for now the sale of its Brazilian unit Tim Brazil.

(*) ENERGY COMPANIES

According to daily Il Sole 24 Ore, the Italian government mulls new ways to tax energy companies’ profits after a levy on the sector - dubbed Robin tax - was scrapped following a court verdict against it.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, UNICREDIT

Italy’s Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Monday that UniCredit had agreed to guarantee its planned capital increase of up to 1.5 billion euros. The lender said it expected to carry out the capital increase by April next year, along with a planned listing on Milan’s stock exchange.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting with newly elected Chairman Massimo Tononi. (*) The Tuscan bank will likely appoint a new CFO by the end of September, daily MF reported, adding insiders Arturo Betunio and Federico Vitto are in pole position to replace outgoing Bernardo Mingrone.

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Aug. 4).

CYBERONICS, SORIN

Cyeberonics Shareholders’ meeting on merger with Sorin .

SS LAZIO

The company said its net profit for the period from July 2014 to June 2015 fell to 5.8 million euros from 7.1 million a year earlier.

(*) PIERREL

Pierrel Pharma informs that Univet, licencee of GOCCLES(“Glasses for Oral Cancer - Curing Light Exposed - Screening”), through its branch Univet Optical Tecnologies North America, has signed contract with Patterson Dental Canada Inc.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian post office could be valued at between 8 and 9 billion euros in an initial public offering scheduled for late October, daily La Stampa reported, adding the treasury could pocket 3.2-3.6 billion euros from the sale of a 40 percent stake in the group.

IBL BANCA

The company said it had filed a request with the Italian bourse to list on the Milan stock exchange.

COIMA RES

The company said it had filed a request with the Italian bourse to list and trade its shares on the Milan stock exchange. The firm has also asked market regulator Consob to approve the prospectus for the public offering and listing of its shares.

