Italy - Factors to watch on September 25

ECONOMY

Rating agency DBRS revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases August wage inflation data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros zero-coupon bonds due Aug. 30, 2017; 0.5-1.0 billion euros for following inflation-linked bonds: BTPei bond due Sept. 15, 2021 and BTPei bond due Sept. 15, 2024. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms incumbent is set to discuss options for its Inwit tower unit at a board meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Italy will test 1,000 cars from all the brands sold nationally after Volkswagen said it had cheated in diesel vehicle emissions tests in the United States, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a Tweet on Thursday.

UBI BANCA

CEO Victor Massiah said the bank had secured on Thursday 2 billion euros from the ECB’s TLTRO facility.

A2A

Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A has presented a non-binding offer to buy 51 percent of smaller peer Linea Group Holding, the A2A chairman said on Thursday.

(*) ENI

Eni’s giant Zohr gas find in Egypt this month, a gamble taken under the noses of competitors, marked the Italian major’s rapid rise to preeminence in the hunt for big new fields.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica said on Thursday its board had approved the reorganisation of businesses into divisions.

(*) A request for more details by some international clients of AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS has delayed the closing of the sale of the two train units of Finmeccanica to Japan’s Hitachi, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the closing, initially expected at the end of September, would take place by the end of the year.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The group’s board approved on Thursday the statement regarding the mandatory takeover bid launched by Italiaonline together with a series of fund investors. The board held the offer of 0.0039 cum dividend for each ordinary share fair.

OVS

The retail store chain said on Thursday its first-half net sales increased 7.1 percent to 611.1 million euros.

DANIELI

The company said on Thursday its 2014/2015 revenues were 2.77 billion euros versus 2.94 billion euros a year ago.

