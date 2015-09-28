Italy - Factors to watch on September 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Ratings agency DBRS on Friday confirmed Italy’s long-term sovereign rating at A (low), with a ‘stable’ trend.

ISTAT releases September business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros of six-month BOT bills.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Volkswagen’s Italian unit has asked its dealers to stop selling cars that were built with diesel motors that were rigged to mask real emissions levels of toxic gases, a move that would leave about 40,000 cars stuck on Italian lots.

TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT

The Italian phone company on Friday opened the way for the sale of its listed phone masts group, Inwit, but also said it was not planning to sell its Brazilian mobile network operator Tim Participacoes.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, Telecom Italia wants to close a sale or merger of Inwit by the end of the year.

(*) ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi was quoted as saying in Sunday’s Il Sole 24 Ore that the first production from the giant Zohr gas find in Egypt could come in 2017.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The chief executive of the Italian luxury goods maker stuck on Sunday to last month’s profit guidance despite slowing growth in Asia, its biggest market.

(*) ATLANTIA

China’s Gingko Tree has expressed an interest in buying a 15 percent stake in Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), the Atlantia’s unit which operates Rome’s airports, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday citing sources close to ADR.

(*) SAIPEM

The oil services group has written to five banks including Mediobanca, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo asking them to submit a plan for the refinancing of its 5.5 billion euro debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, adding the banks had already sent their proposals.

IPO

The upcoming initial public share offering of Italy’s post office is expected to value the company at 8-10 billion euros ($9-11.2 billion), allowing the government to raise up to 4 billion euros from the partial privatisation, two sources close to the matter said.

(*) A Chinese sovereign wealth fund, perhaps China Investment Corporation or the People’s Bank of China, is ready to take a stake of between 2 and 5 percent in Poste Italiane by buying into the IPO, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday saying banks in the IPO consortium had gathered the expression of interest during an investor meeting in New York on Sept. 14.

ALITALIA

Expected court ruling in case against former management over alleged financial wrongdoing.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Italiaonline says its takeover on Italy’s Seat Pagine Gialle will start on October 5, end on October 23.

