Italy - Factors to watch on September 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

PUBLIC FINANCES

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 9.2 billion euros in August, widening sharply from a 6.0 billion euro deficit in August last year, the Treasury said on Monday, continuing this year’s trend of deteriorating public finances.

COMPANIES

FIAT

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 6.56 percent in August from the same month a year ago to 52,997 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Monday.

Fiat’s share stood at 29.6 in August, little changed from 29.2 percent a month earlier.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Its controlling shareholders could reconsider a merger with Telefonica, Il Sole24Ore wrote without citing sources.

Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report that Telefonica’s chairman is sounding out other Telecom Italia shareholders over terms to revive the Italian group and confirm their pact to control the company.

SNAM

The Italian gas transport group raised 750 million euros on Monday by selling further tranches of two existing fixed-rated bonds due in 2017 and 2020.

IMA

Mandarin Capital has sold its 7.57 percent stake in the Italian packaging machinery firm through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, the Chinese-Italian private equity fund said in a statement on Monday.

CARIGE

The Bank of Italy has asked the lender to pick new, highly qualified board members, including a new chairman, and auditors at a shareholders’ meeting on Sept. 30, ANSA reported on Monday quoting sources close to the board. The regulator also asked Carige to elect a chief executive and sell its insurance business, the news agency said.

IPOs

Shareholders in Ki Group, an organic products distribution company, meet to approve listing on the alternative investment segment of the Milan’s stock exchange.

