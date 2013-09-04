Italy - Factors to watch on September 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

A Senate committee begins a meeting on Wednesday on whether former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi should be expelled from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud.

ECONOMY

Markit releases August service Pmi data (0743 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Core investors in Telecom Italia are seeking to sell their stakes, people familiar with the situation said, a move that could leave the country’s largest telecom operator open to a takeover bid.

Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe attends a conference in Mantua on Wednesday on reading, information, knowledge in the era of Internet (1400 GMT).

ENI

Eni has no immediate plans to sell down its 50 percent stake in Mozambique’s Area 4 but would be ready to sell another 10 percent if some gas buyer showed interest, the FT said citing Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Carlo Tassara has reduced its stake in the insurer by 0.68 percent, several papers said.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian government wants the defence group to sell all or part of its U.S. unit DRS to help clean up its balance sheet, La Repubblica said. The Treasury has stopped the group selling its Ansaldo Energia and AnsaldoBreda assets.

* FIAT

The group’s CEO Sergio Marchionne could meet trade unions on Wednesday about the future of the Mirafiori plant, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday it would start discussions about possible governance changes at the bank.

BANCA CARIGE

The Bank of Italy is demanding new management at Carige to overhaul lending practices to help the mid-sized bank shore up its balance sheet to meet capital rules, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Banca Carige Foundation holds a board meeting on Wednesday.

* ACEA

The Rome-based utility has kicked off the road show for its 750 million euro bond which could be launched as early as Thursday, MF said.

* IPO

Italian lighting company Artemide has chosen Banca IMI to advise on a listing of 35 percent of its capital in April next year, Il Messaggero said.

