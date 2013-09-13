Italy - Factors to watch on Sept 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

ECONOMY

Italian borrowing costs edged higher on Thursday, with yields on three-year bonds reaching their highest level in almost a year as the wrangling over Silvio Berlusconi’s political future continued to overshadow the government.

British clearing house LCH.Clearnet has dropped a guarantee on Italian government bonds’ repo transactions, potentially hurting an important funding channel for Italian banks while many still grapple with capital shortfalls.

The Bank of Italy releases July data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

FIAT

A retiree healthcare trust will force Chrysler Group LLC to go public unless Italian automaker Fiat SpA agrees to pay top dollar - more than $5 billion - for the trust’s stake in the U.S. automaker, several people familiar with the matter said.

Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Chairman John Elkann attend a presentation in Turin at 0930 GMT.

CAMFIN, PIRELLI

Italy’s stock market regulator Consob said on Thursday it has started a procedure that is likely to force bidders for Camfin, the holding that controls tyremaker Pirelli, to increase their bid price.

*ENEL GREEN POWER

The energy group has been short-listed for contracts worth $7 billion with the Pentagon, the MF daily said.

*GTECH

The gaming group said it had contracted HCL Technologies Limited to provide technical operations services that have been previously provided in-house, but did not give a value for the deal.

*FINMECCANICA

Train manufacturer Ansaldo Breda, a unit of defence company Finmeccanica, will clarify on Monday its plans to take legal action against Dutch and Belgian railways groups for cancelling a contract for a high-speed line between Amsterdam and Brussels, the MF said.

STEFANEL

Luciano Santel has resigned as CEO of Stefanel to join Moncler, the two companies said in separate statements on Thursday.

*VERSACE

There are eight funds interested in investing in a stake in the luxury fashion house, weekly Il Mondo said, without citing source. The magazine said Korea’s E-Land, as well as Axa, Italian private equity firm Clessidra and Carlyle were among those interested.

The paper also said that Italy’s state-controlled fund FSI and Qatar Holding were ready to take a stake of 15-20 percent.

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda in Italian.

