Italy - Factors to watch on September 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

European Union officials warned Italy on Sunday not to let politics ruin recovery prospects and upset debt markets in a week that could signal the end of Erico Letta’s fragile five-month-old government.

Letta made an appeal for political stability on Saturday, warning that a political crisis would push up borrowing costs and throw Italy into chaos.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Board member Elio Catania, under investigation for insider trading, has resigned ahead of a board meeting on Thursday which is expected to discuss key strategy issues such as a possible shareholder reshuffle and a new business plan.

Telecom Italia could need more time to decide on its strategic issues and may hold another board meeting on Oct. 3, la Repubblica and other newspapers said at the weekend.

Spain’s Telefonica is set to buy out its fellow core investors in Telecom Italia, Il Giornale said on Saturday without citing sources, adding Telecom Italia could sell assets in South America before any deal among its controlling shareholders is finalised.

L‘ESPRESSO

Telecom Italia - which owns broadcasting band through its Telecom Italia Media unit - is in talks with the media group for a possible tie-up in digital TV broadcasting, La Stampa said on Saturday citing two unnamed sources. Contacted by Reuters on Saturday, L‘Espresso denied the report.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is in talks to sell its IT consulting unit Infogroup, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO

The commissioners appointed by the Bank of Itlay to run the bank will launch an auction to sell the small cooperative lender in a matter of days, Il Messaggero said on Sunday without citing sources. Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 29.5 percent stake in the troubled lender.

* FIAT

Chrysler is ready to file documents for its initial public offering this week, the chief executive of both the U.S. carmaker and its parent Fiat told the Financial Times on Monday. * DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO

The drinks maker has 500-600 million euros for possible acquisitions, CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz told la Repubblica-Affari&Finanza on Monday. The executive said he expected consumer spending to improve in Italy, where July “had not been bad.”

* FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

The defence and aerospace group is getting nearer to the sale of its units Ansaldo Breda, AnsaldoEnergia and Ansaldo STS , Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

* ITALIAN BANKS

A sector strike is possible after negotiations between unions and banking association fell apart, several newspapers reported during the week-end.

CAMFIN PIRELLI

Lauro 61, the investment vehicle that launched a buyout bid over Pirelli’s holding company Camfin, has alerted prosecutors over possible wrongdoing in relation to repeated press reports about its Camfin bid which, it said, have caused it damages along with anomalous share price fluctuations.

SAVE

Finanziaria Internazionale (Finint) and Morgan Stanley could be close to reaching an agreement to buy Generali’s stake in the Venice airport operator, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing unnamed sources close to Finint.

TREVI GROUP

The construction company presents first-half results

VERSACE

Versace is vetting offers from investors interested in buying a minority stake in the Italian fashion house to support its growth plans, designer Donatella Versace said in an interview published on Sunday.

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda in Italian.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases July foreign trade data (0800 GMT).