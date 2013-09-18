Italy - Factors to watch on September 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has postponed until Wednesday an announcement in which he is likely to steer away from moves to bring down the government following his tax fraud conviction, political sources said.

The European Union’s top economic official told Italy’s parliament its fragile economy cannot afford political instability and criticised recent decisions on taxation.

ECONOMY AND DEBT

Italy is “highly likely” to raise value-added tax (VAT) in October by one percentage point, a government source said on Tuesday.

Italy will need to raise at least 10 billion euros from the new inflation-linked bond that it is expected to sell to retail investors next month to help cover swelling funding needs in the last part of the year.

COMPANIES

MILAN- Fashion shows “Milano Moda Donna - Spring/Summer collection” start; end on Sept. 24.

* ENI, ENEL

A plan to encourage foreign direct investments in Italy will be discussed at a cabinet meeting expected on Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The plan includes sales of real estate and financial assets and the paper said the Treasury would identify by end-October the stakes to be sold, aiming to speed up the procedure when listed companies are involved.

CIR, FININVEST

The family holding company of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was ordered to pay 494 million euros in damages to CIR stemming from the disputed purchase of publisher Mondadori . * FIAT

The Italian car maker plans to produce five new Fiat models in the next two years as it seeks to return to profitability in its business for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, the company said on Wednesday.

MEDIOBANCA

The Italian merchant bank said its controlling shareholders decided to allow the sale of Fondiaria’s 3.8 percent stake in the bank.

FINMECCANICA

South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries Co Ltd is still in talks with the Italian defence firm to buy its engineering business Ansaldo Energia.

Finmeccanica has reached a tentative agreement to sell a majority stake in Ansaldo Energia to Doosan, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters earlier this month.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company controlling shareholders are in talks with Telefonica and other interested parties to buy their stakes, said a person familiar with the matter on Tuesday. * Italy’s telecommunications authority could examine at a meeting on Sept. 30 the additional information it asked Telecom Italia to provide on the planned unbundling of its fixed-line network, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The document is “basically ready,” the paper said. * CEO Marco Patuano has travelled to Madrid to illustrate to shareholder Telefonica a reorganisation plan for Telecom ahead of an Oct. 3 board meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. * Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris is in contact with Intesa Sanpaolo over Telecom Italia, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. Italy’s government has warmed up to the idea of an investment by Sawiris given Telefonica’s difficulty in presenting an offer that would satisfy Telecom’s Italian shareholders.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Chairman Andrea Bonomi is likely to to meet with trade union representatives on Wednesday over planned changes to the cooperative bank’s governance structure, MF reported.

