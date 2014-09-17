Italy - Factors to watch on September 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s economy may contract in 2014 for the third consecutive year, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday, following negative forecasts from Italy’s employers’ lobby and the Organisation of Economic Growth and Development.

Turin, Italian European Presidency, Transport Authority President Andrea Camanzi and IRG-Rail-Independent Regulator’s Group-Rail President Jacques Prost hold news conference (1300 GMT).

ECONOMY

Italy’s Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday it is “realistic” to estimate that the country’s banks will ask for a total of 37 billion euros in the two offers of the European Central Bank’s new long-term loan programme (TLTRO) this year.

ISTAT releases June and July foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Rome, banking association ABI holds executive committee meeting (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank will ask for two billion euros of new longer-term funds the European Central Bank (ECB) is due to offer this week, a source close to the regional lender said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA, OI

Shares in Telecom Italia fell 2 percent on Tuesday after a report the Italian phone group is considering the possible acquisition of Brazilian telecoms operator Oi.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, KKR

A plan by Italy’s top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit, to pool some of their restructured loans with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR is not likely to be completed this year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. * After a green light from the board on Tuesday, Intesa is set to finalise talks with investment manager Neuberger Berman to create a jointly-controlled vehicle that would manage around 20 stakes Intesa holds in companies ranging from underwear brand Yamamay to jewellery chain Stroili Oro, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

As part of the deal Intesa would sell to Neuberger stakes in private equity funds Clessidra, Carlyle, Cinven, Apax Partners, Apollo Global Management. Intesa declined to comment.

ENI

Holds board meeting on interim dividend.

WORLD DUTY FREE

Chief Executive Jose Maria Palencia will leave the company this year as the Italian travel retailer gears up to grow via partnerships with other operators, the company said on Tuesday.

MEDIOBANCA

The merchant bank’s board meets to approve full-year results. * Several newspapers reported Mediobanca is set to resume paying a dividend.

NOTORIUS PICTURES

Holds board meeting on H1 results.

