Italy - Factors to watch on September 25

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August wage inflation data (0800 GMT); July retail sales data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Moody’s said on Wednesday Italian regional and local governments would rely on the state for more than 17 billion euros in funding this year.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Argentina’s competition watchdog has not yet decided whether to approve the $960 million sale of Telecom Italia’s Argentine unit to investment fund Fintech, a source at the regulatory body said on Wednesday. * JPMorgan has resumed coverage of the stock with an “overweight” rating. * Telecom Italia and Fintech may agree on a term sale over a period of two and a half years, la Repubblica reported, while Il Sole 24 Ore quoted sources as saying this was unlikely and the deal would probably fall through.

FINMECCANICA

The defence group is expected to hold board meeting. * Canada’s Bombardier has renewed its interest for Finmeccanica’s Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS units ahead of the board meeting called to discuss a timetable for the reorganisation of the group, La Stampa reported.

A2A

The company said on Wednesday it had decided to cut by more than 50 percent its outlay on top mangaement salaries.

* INTESA SANPAOLO, GENERALI

Italy’s competition watchdog ruled this week that changes in the life insurance market and in structural and personal ties between Intesa Sanpaolo and Generali are such that restrictive measures imposed in 2010 in light of a dominant position of the two groups are no longer warranted.

* PRIVATISATIONS

Banks BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Intesa Sanpaolo, Merrill Lynch, Rothschild, UniCredit and UBS took part on Wednesday to a meeting at the Economy Ministry on the privatisation of the state railway, some Italian newspapers reported.

A listing of the holding company is currently the most likely option but the ministry will look at other options too, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The other two possibilities are a listing of the most profitable services such as the high-speed Frecciarossa trains or separating the infrastructure network to then sell individual assets, la Repubblica and La Stampa said.

Board meetings on H1 results: COMPAGNIA DELLA RUOTA (1300 GMT), DIGITAL MAGICS, NEUROSOFT (0830 GMT), VITA SOCIETA EDITORIALE

Board meeting on FY results: DANIELI .

