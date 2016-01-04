FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrari shares open at 43 euros in Milan bourse debut
January 4, 2016

Ferrari shares open at 43 euros in Milan bourse debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ferrari shares opened at 43 euros in their Milan bourse debut on Monday as the luxury sportscar maker completed its spin off from parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, establishing the Agnelli family as its biggest investor.

FCA’s own shares slumped 33 percent to trade at 8.6 euros after the world’s seventh largest carmaker parted ways with its most attractive asset, turning investor focus to its own high debt pile, product delays and a five-year growth plan many analysts said was over-ambitious.

By 0808 GMT, Milan-listed shares in Ferrari stood at 42.3 euros, compared with a close of $48 in their last Wall Street close on Thursday.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

